Tyler Braden Brings Country to ‘American Song Contest’ Qualifies For Semi-Finals

It was a Tennessee take-over in the third week of NBC’s American Song Contest.

Country powerhouse Tyler Braden performed his original song “Seventeen” on the April 4 episode of the music reality TV competition. The contest seeks to find the best original song from artists representing all 50 U.S. states, five U.S. territories, and Washington, D.C., and there is no shortage of talent.

And with the sweet and soulful “Seventeen” live rendition, Braden secured his spot in the semi-finals after the judges’ panel immediately picked the singer as the best performance of the evening. (Read more about the American Song Contest rules HERE.)

Braden came to be the artist he is today after being raised by country music-loving parents and growing up with “rock-loving friends.” Later, in his early twenties, the singer played local gigs in the Southeast United States while also serving as a first responder. In a tribute to his first responder family, Braden posted a cover of NEEDTOBREATHE’s hit “Brother,” which solidified his place on the music scene.

Watch Tyler Braden sing “Seventeen” below and stay tuned for more American Song Contest updates.

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC