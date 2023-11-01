Tyler Childers’ Band Surprises Denver Elementary School with Musical Donation

In September, Tyler Childers and The Food Stamps gave fans what they had been waiting for with Rustin’ in the Rain. More recently, the band traveled to Colorado to give some lucky kids tickets to a better musical education.

In late October, The Food Stamps traveled to Denver, Colorado to surprise students at Welchester Elementary School. They donated 15 guitars and nine packs of strings to the school’s music program. This latest charitable donation is part of Childers’ and the band’s roles as Can’d Aid TUNES Ambassadors.

TUNES Ambassadors are part of the Colorado-based nonprofit’s Music + Arts program. The program supports local communities by donating new instruments to underserved schools and hosting concerts for the children. TUNES Ambassadors are nationally touring artists who donate time, money, and energy to bring the joy of music to kids who may otherwise not get the opportunity, according to press materials.

Can’d Aid purchases brand-new instruments tailored to each school’s needs, according to the nonprofit’s website. So far, the foundation has donated more than 3,000 string, brass, and electronic instruments to schools across the country. However, that’s not the only way Can’d Aid supports the arts.

Along with instrument donations, TUNES Ambassadors host music workshops for children to help them get started on their new instruments. Additionally, the foundation helps emerging artists with “in-studio, touring, and equipment support.”

That’s only one side of the program, though. The Can’d Aid Music + Arts program helps kids get their hands on visual art supplies as well. They assemble art kits for children in foster care, experiencing homelessness, and those recovering from natural disasters. They team with artists of different disciplines to create live paintings, community murals, and more. The foundation strives “to give young children creative outlets which help combat the ongoing mental health crisis.”

Working with Can’d Aid is just one of Childers’ philanthropic endeavors. He also works with Healing Appalachia to raise awareness and resources for the opioid epidemic in the Appalachian region.

