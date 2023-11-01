Kelly Clarkson Embraces the Halloween Spirit with Kellyoke Cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire”

Yesterday, October 31, Kelly Clarkson got into the holiday spirit with her Kellyoke performance. She looked the part while she sang Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire.”

Clarkson has a way of connecting her stage setup to the mood of her Kellyoke performances. For the Halloween edition, she went all-in. Flashes of red and a blue-tinged spotlight accented the dimly lit stage. More than that, the singer’s wardrobe choices reflected the title of the song if not the meaning.

She opened yesterday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show in a low-cut black dress and choker that would make Morticia Addams proud. Additionally, Clarkson’s makeup made her look like one of the living dead. In short, she won Halloween.

Despite the song’s spooky title, “Vampire” isn’t about an actual bloodsucking creature from beyond the grave. Instead, it is about looking back at a toxic relationship and realizing just how bad it was.

In an interview, Rodrigo revealed that her life experiences inspire most of her songs. “I feel like every song I’ve ever written is sort of me just spilling my guts a little bit,” she explained. However, she won’t give specifics on what inspired “Vampire.”

“I think explanation is never good for art,” the singer/songwriter said. “Why would I, like, pigeonhole a song into being about this one thing in my life when everyone has their own interpretation?” Rodrigo added.

The “Driver’s License” singer went on to say that her songwriting helps her feel “less alone” in her emotions. Instead of explaining exactly what inspired a song, she would rather let her fans feel the emotions she’s sharing. That allows her fans to have a deeper connection to the music.

“I [can] look out into the crowd and see some girl who felt the exact same way,” she said. “It makes me realize that we’re so much more alike than we are different.”

Rodrigo released “Vampire” in June of this year as the lead single from her sophomore album Guts. The track debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Then, it climbed back to the top of the chart in September after the album’s release.

