Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” Music Video Takes a Stab at Toxic Male Behavior

Sabrina Carpenter came out swinging on Halloween, dropping a hilariously bloody music video for her song “Feather” from the recent album emails i can’t send: fwd. The video opens with Carpenter rolling up in front of a church in a pink hearse, and it all spirals from there. In a bad way for obnoxious, toxic men, but in a great way for Carpenter. Nothing warms a woman’s heart more than seeing a trio of catcalling men get run over by a truck.

The new video pokes fun at toxic masculinity and takes cues from Jennifer’s Body and general slasher horror themes. It stars Carpenter as a character reminiscent of Anna Faris in The House Bunny, if The House Bunny ended in complete and utter gore and a religiously thematic, girly-pop-style funeral.

“Feather” is swimming in imagery, from the candy pink and purple caskets to the neon crosses, to the gravestone etched with “He Was Just Okay.” It’s a rich juxtaposition of heavy themes and light satire, taking on unhealthy masculinity one terrible accident at a time. What “Feather” really drives home is that these men need to reevaluate their life choices before they “accidentally” get their ties caught in an elevator.

This video is only Carpenter’s most recent offering of new content; she also covered Taylor Swift’s “I Knew You Were Trouble” for a Spotify Singles session, creating a stripped-down, raw version that perhaps even surpasses the pop-heavy original. She’s also given amazing performances recently with Swift on her Eras Tour, making her Eras debut in Mexico City with a rendition of Selena Quintanilla’s 1995 hit “Dreaming of You.”

Carpenter released her fifth studio album emails i can’t send in 2022, and a deluxe version earlier this year. She’s going back on tour with Swift in November for the Latin American leg of The Eras Tour, as well as for the Australia and Singapore dates in 2024.

Photo: YouTube