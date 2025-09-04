Tyler Childers, Sierra Ferrell, Red Clay Strays Among Big Names at 2026 Buckeye Country Superfest

With college football underway, the Ohio State Buckeyes proved their dominance at the Shoe when defeating the Texas Longhorns 14-7. With the stadium packed with fans, the season opener was just a taste of what to expect in the coming weeks. But while the Shoe is the home to the Ohio State football team, the stadium also hosted the Buckeye Country Superfest. And embracing the superfest name, the annual country music festival recently revealed its lineup for 2026 that included stars like Tyler Childers and Sierra Ferrell.

Videos by American Songwriter

To kick off the summer, the Buckeye Country Superfest entertained thousands of fans when announcing a lineup that included Jelly Roll, Kane Brown, Treaty Oak Revival, and even Megan Moroney. With such a powerful lineup, the organizers already looked ahead to 2026. Although there are a few months to go before ringing in the new year, the Buckeye Country Superfest has promoted its lineup. And looking at the list, it seemed that Lord Hudson, Flatland Cavalry, Kaitlin Butts, Ferrell, Childers, and The Red Clay Strays will perform at the Shoe.

Buckeye Country Superfest Offering More Than Tyler Childers With VIP Packages

Scheduled to kick off on Saturday, June 13th, fans might want to prepare to snag their tickets early. A presale event will take place on Tuesday, September 9th, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Unlike other musical festivals, the Buckeye Country Superfest will only feature one day of country music. With a lineup this strong, fans can expect the Shoe to sell out faster than ever before.

For those looking to take full advantage of the festival, the organizers also listed the VIP Superfest Package. It came with, “Incredible reserved seated floor ticket. Access to the exclusive VIP floor lounge with private for-purchase bar. Expedited entrance lane into the stadium. And custom superfest merchandise pack designed exclusively for VIPs.”

Outside of the festival, the Buckeye Country Superfest also offered VIP Hotel Package that came with tickets and two nights at the Blackwell Inn, which is located across the street from the stadium. It also included all the amenities offered in the regular VIP Superfest Package.

Already promoted as one of the biggest days in country music, the 2026 Buckeye Country Superfest is set to turn the Shoe into the loudest honky-tonk in America.



(Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling)