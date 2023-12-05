U2 Sphere Residency  – Final Dates Announced + How to Buy Tickets

Legendary band U2 has just announced their final dates for their historic residency at one of the world’s newest and most advanced venues, the Sphere in Las Vegas. The final dates for the U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere will be late February and Early March 2024.

These last four shows added by U2 bring their total to 40 dates at the Sphere, a record no performers are set to break any time soon. The Sphere marked U2’s first live outing in over four years and fans were clamoring for more, allowing the Irish rock band to add two final weekends. U2 will be performing on February 23rd and 24th as well as March 1st and 2nd.

All U2.com paid subscribers are eligible to submit a ticket request for the four newly added shows, even if they have requested or secured tickets for previously announced dates. The presale opens Monday, December 4th at 10 a.m. PT and closes Tuesday, December 5th at 10 p.m. PT. Ticket confirmations will be sent out by the evening of Thursday, December, 7th.

Tickets will be available during a general on-sale starting Friday, December 8th at 11 a.m. PT at Ticketmaster.com. On-sale times may vary, check the Ticketmaster listing for more information.

If you want to see U2 perform at the Sphere one last time, tickets will also be available through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

While each show may vary, fans can expect U2 to dip into their rich catalog of iconic hits such as “Even Better Than the Real Thing”, “Tryin’ To Throw Your Arms Around the World”, and “Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses”.

To get your hands on U2 tickets and see one of the greatest rock bands of all time at one of the most unique concert venues in the world, you can head to either Ticketmaster or StubHub when general tickets are released on Friday, December 8th at 11 a.m. PT.

Wednesday, December 6th

Friday, December 8th

Saturday, December 9th

Wednesday, December 13th

Friday, December 15th

Saturday, December 16th

Friday, January 26th

Saturday, January 27th

Wednesday, January 31st

Friday, February 2nd

Saturday, February 3rd

Wednesday, February 7th

Friday, February 9th

Saturday, February 10th

Thursday, February 15th

Saturday, February 17th

Sunday, February 18th

Friday, February 23rd *

Saturday, February 24th *

Friday, March 1st *

Saturday, March 2nd *

* = Recently Added Date

FAQs

When do tickets for the U2 UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere Tour go on sale?

The presale opens Monday, December 4th at 10 a.m. PT and closes Tuesday, December 5th at 10 p.m. PT. Ticket confirmations will be sent out by the evening of Thursday, December, 7th.

General on-sale will begin starting Friday, December 8th at 11 a.m. PT

Where can I purchase official tickets to the U2 UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere 2023-2024 Tour?

You can buy official tickets for U2’s tour at the Las Vegas Sphere directly through Ticketmaster or StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the U2 2023-2024 Sphere Tour?

All U2.com paid subscribers are eligible to submit a ticket request for the four (4) newly added shows, even if they have requested or secured tickets for previously announced dates.

How much do U2’s tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what comes with the price of a ticket, and a variety of other factors. Check StubHub or Ticketmaster for a specific price no matter where you choose to sit.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

To help minimize resale and keep ticket prices at face value for fans, GA floor tickets for ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere ‘will be restricted from transfer. They may only be resold at the original purchase price.

Currently, StubHub has a limit of 20 tickets per transaction as well. If you want to buy more than 20 tickets, you should be able to through a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

At each ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere’ performance, 50 tickets to experience the show from an exclusive VIP riser will be made available for purchase benefitting (RED), the organization founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to fight AIDS and the injustices that enable pandemics to thrive.

Vibee hospitality packages include premium concert seating with priority entry to Sphere and hotel rooms at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the only resort attached to Sphere.

The Premium VIP package includes limited edition U2 memorabilia, luxury airport shuttle service, access to Tao group nightclubs, and more. Zoo Station, the immersive U2 installation and pop-up shop at The Venetian will also extend, including the Zoo TV Cinema curated by The Edge and powered by Dolby Atmos.

Vibee package holders receive front-of-the-line access to Zoo Station and VIP package holders receive complimentary access to a Zoo TV Cinema screening plus access to private pre-show VIP shopping windows.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the U2 tour?

It doesn’t look like U2 is offering any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for their latest run of shows at the Sphere.

For their latest run of shows, U2 is exclusively playing the Sphere in Las Vegas. It’s their first outing in over four years and the band just added a final pair of weekends to their monumental dates.

Is there an age restriction for the U2 live at the Sphere concert?

There aren’t any age requirements or rules for U2’s concert at the Sphere, but attendants under 18 years of age are strongly encouraged to bring an adult.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, there is plenty of merchandise available for purchase at the Sphere concerts and Zoo Station. Fans have reported that it’s the largest collection of U2 clothing and memorabilia at a concert venue yet.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the U2 Sphere shows?

U2 is bringing out Pauli “The PSM” Lovejoy for their Sphere concerts.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, or by clicking here.

