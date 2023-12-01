U2 Lighting Up Las Vegas’ Sphere Red Today in Honor of World AIDS Day and Bono’s (RED) Initiative

U2 returns to Sphere in Las Vegas tonight, December 1, to launch a new series of dates as part of the band’s ongoing residency at the state-of-the-art venue. Since December 1 also is World AIDS Day, Sphere will be lit up red in honor of the (RED) initiative and The ONE Campaign, which were co-founded by Bono to fight HIV/AIDS and poverty across the globe.

Videos by American Songwriter

Along with the venue sporting a bright red color, Sphere will display a series of messages commemorating World AIDS Day and celebrating the work done to save millions of lives in the battle against the virus and the disease.

[RELATED: U2’s Bono Says Band’s Hard-Rocking Next Album Will Feature Songs Written with “Petrol and Matches”]

The multi-part message will read, “OVER THE PAST 20 WORLD AIDS DAYS … 25 MILLION LIVES HAVE BEEN SAVED AROUND THE GLOBE … THANKS TO AMERICANS … THANKS TO PEPFAR … THANKS TO YOU! … THIS WORLD AIDS DAY WE’VE GOT SOMETHING TO LIGHT UP ABOUT … MILLIONS OF VOICES SPEAKING AS ONE … MILLIONS OF PEOPLE CHOOSING (RED) … (RED) $750 MILLION RAISED … BUT WE CAN’T STOP NOW … BECAUSE WHERE YOU LIVE SHOULDN’T DECIDE WHETHER YOU LIVE #ENDAIDS.”

A press statement about the Sphere’s World AIDS Day presentation explains that PEPFAR, which stands for the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, has been a very successful public health program established in 2003 that has benefited from bipartisan political action and support from the American public.

The statement points out that reauthorization of PEPFAR currently is stalled, and The ONE Campaign is calling on Congress this World AIDS Day to pass a five-year extension of the program so that U.S. can continue to offer vital HIV/AIDS relief to in-need areas.

(RED) partners with companies and people to offer specially banded products that are sold to raise money and awareness for global HIV/AIDS and poverty initiatives.

U2 has posted a photo of the band members posing in front of the red-adorned Sphere on its social media pages.

Meanwhile, as previously reported, U2’s “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere” residency will feature seven shows in December, as well as an 11-date engagement running from January 26 to February 18, 2024. Check out the band’s full schedule at U2.com.

(Photo via @RED on Instagram)