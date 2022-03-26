Russell Dickerson Sells Out the Ryman: “I Just Never Want This Night To End”

Some things never get old, and going to a concert at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium is one of those things. It’s probably somewhere at the top of that list, too.

On March 25, country singer Russell Dickerson wrapped up his All Yours, All Night Tour at the Ryman, and the pews were packed. It was a sold-out show for the Tennessee-born singer/songwriter.

But before Dickerson took the stage, though, cross-genre artist Breland opened the evening. Breland immediately connected with the crowd—his humor and humility elevated his stage presence. The rising star played fan favorites like “Beers On Me,” “Cross Country,” and “Praise The Lord (feat. Thomas Rhett)” while joking with the audience between songs. He also played a cover of “Strawberry Wine” by Deana Carter before ending his set with the viral “My Truck.”

Dickerson took the stage just a little past 9 PM CT, and the energy in the auditorium soared to a palpable extreme. After a few songs to kick off the night, Dickerson surprised his fans by bringing out pop singer Jake Scott to sing the irresistibly catchy “She Likes It.” Dickerson continued to play more hits like “Home Sweet” and “Honey” to a crowd who knew every word.

In addition to the booming sound of some of Dickerson’s pop-leaning songs, he also slowed it down a few times during the show. Dickerson played the love song “Yours” before telling the crowd just how much this night meant to him. It’d been a long road to get to this night, he told his fans, but he’d finally made it. He’d finally sold out the Ryman. “I just never want this night to end,” he said choking up ever so slightly.

Dickerson then played a few songs acoustically before ramping up the volume to finish out the show. And before we knew it, we were calling the country singer back for an encore. “Love You Like I Used To” and “Blue Tacoma” rounded out the night and the curtain (metaphorically) closed on the All Yours, All Night Tour.

Now, Dickerson will get a moment of rest before hitting the road as an opening act for Tim McGraw’s McGraw Tour 2022 Tour. Check out tickets HERE.