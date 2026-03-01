“Uncle” Joe Benson, Los Angeles Radio Icon Who Gave Mötley Crüe an Early Push, Dead at 76

Uncle Joe Benson, a longtime staple on the Los Angeles radio scene who gave bands like Mötley Crüe and Ratt an early airplay boost, died Feb. 24 from complications stemming from Parkinson’s disease. He was 76 years old.

Videos by American Songwriter

Known for his rumbling baritone and seemingly unending knowledge of rock-and-roll history, Benson spent more than 30 years of his nearly six-decade career at the legendary Los Angeles radio station 95.5 KLOS.

“A radio legend silenced,” wrote Los Angeles DJ Rita Wilde, who previously worked with Benson. “Nothing but love and respect. At least you aren’t in pain anymore. Love you forever, JB.”

Uncle Joe Benson Spent Nearly 60 Years in Radio

Uncle Joe Benson’s radio career couldn’t have had a more humble start. In 1968, he began working from a double-wide trailer beside an Illinois cornfield. After stints at several Wisconsin radio stations, Benson moved from Milwaukee to Cleveland before leaving the Midwest behind entirely for the sunny, star-studded glamour of Los Angeles.

“Joe was a man of the people and a friend to all, whether you met him in person or just heard his big, distinct voice over the airwaves,” KLOS said in a statement posted to Facebook. “His life was full of incredible stories that involved pretty much every single rockstar ever. Everybody knew Joe!”

Arriving at KLOS in October 1980, Benson made the rounds. If you’ve spent any time in Los Angles since then, you’ve probably heard his deep voice on both your afternoon commute and in the late-night hours.

He Helped Shape the Careers of These Hair Metal Legends

Among his most popular programs was The 7th Day on KLOS, where he aired a full album of his choosing every Sunday night. Additionally, Joe Benson hosted the Local Licks program, where he was instrumental in helping two hair metal staples—Mötley Crüe and Ratt—break onto the local scene.

[RELATED: 8 Ratt Rockers from Deep in Their Catalog]

With little promotion and lacking the backing of a major label, Ratt struggled to break through in its early days, “but Benson, man, he embraced us and really helped us,” vocalist Stephen Pearcy told Ultimate Classic Rock in 2023.

“I remember the first time hearing [their music] on the radio. [Ratt guitarist] Robbin [Crosby] and I were driving out of Hollywood, in the wee hours. We were going back to Ratt Mansion West and all of a sudden there’s our song,” Pearcy recalled. “And we’re like, you guys, they’re playing our song! Then, that ends, we change the channel, and it’s on again on another local station. Uncle Joe embraced the band and really supported us.”

Featured image by Michael Schwartz/WireImage