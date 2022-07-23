Dolly Parton, Alabama, Jimmie Allen, & More Join Jamaican Artists Positive Vibrations on ‘Country Goes Reggae’ LP

Big names Dolly Parton, Alabama, Jimmie Allen, Randy Houser, Rascal Flatts, Chase Rice, Toby Keith, Lainey Wilson, Uncle Kracker, and more have joined the renowned Jamaican artists Positive Vibrations on the reggae group’s new album.

The new record, Country Goes Reggae, is officially out now.

The new album, which puts a reggae twist on some of country music’s biggest hits, features country Hall of Famers and future Hall of Famers. It’s the latest creative mashup from producers Christian and Frank German (of The German Brothers) and partner Ron Oehl.

The 11 tracks recreate the musical arrangements behind some of the most beloved country songs, including Parton’s “Two Doors Down,” Alabama’s “Pass It On Down,” Rascal Flatts’ “I Like The Sound of That,” Toby Keith’s “Red Solo Cup,” and more. Fans can check out the full tracklist here below. The album fuses together the top reggae musicians in Jamaica with the vocals of country’s biggest stars.

Those Jamaican artists include Ian “Beezy” Coleman (Ziggy and Damian Marley, Wyclef, Fugees), Devon Bradshaw (Burning Spear), Guillaume “Stepper Sax” Briard, Henry Matic Tune (UB40, Aswad, Dennis Brown), and the next-gen class of players.

According to a press statement, “the idea for Country Goes Reggae came on a trip to Negril, Jamaica in 2019, when the German brothers were sitting at a sunset, beach bar listening to reggae classics as a car passed by blasting U.S. Country songs. They knew the two worlds and styles and cultures would blend perfectly together.”

Check out the tracklist here below.

Country Goes Reggae Track Listing

1.“Eyes on You (feat. Chase Rice)”

2.“Make Me Want To (feat. Jimmie Allen)”

3.“Red Solo Cup (feat. Toby Keith)”

4.“I Like the Sound of That (feat. Rascal Flatts)”

5.“Two Doors Down (feat. Dolly Parton)”

6. “Smile (feat. Uncle Kracker)”

7. “Things a Man Oughta Know (feat. Lainey Wilson)”

8.“Boots On (feat. Randy Houser)”

9. “Pass It On Down (feat. Alabama)”

10.“Ready to Run (feat. Alexandra Kay)”

11.“Save It For A Rainy Day (feat. Landon Parker)”

Photo Courtesy of National Geographic