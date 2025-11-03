Under the Big Sky Festival Announces Zach Top, Chris Stapleton, and Cody Jinks as 2026 Headliners

The most popular festival in the Americana and outlaw country music scene is Whitefish, Montana’s Under the Big Sky Festival. In years prior, the festival has entertained Americana, bluegrass, country, indie, alternative, and rock fans with performances by Tyler Childers, Mumford & Sons, The Red Clay Strays, Oliver Anthony, and many, many more. Well, this year is no different, as the festival announced Zach Top, Chris Stapleton, and Cody Jinks as their headliners today.

To announce the news, UTBS wrote on social media, “Saddle up 🐎 The 2026 lineup is here!…We return to @bigmountainranchmt for 3-days you’ll be talkin’ about all year, with the #UTBS debut of 11x Grammy Award-winning outlaw legend Chris Stapleton (@chrisstapleton) — plus the return of Zach Top (@zachtop), channeling the golden era of country, & outlaw country heavyweight Cody Jinks (@codyjinks ).”

The Acts Joining Stapleton, Jinks, and Top at Under The Big Sky

As mentioned previously, Under the Big Sky is the festival for country fans who tend to favor Charley Crockett types over Morgan Wallen types. That being so, every year the festival books the biggest names in the Americana genre, and this year is no different.

In addition to announcing the headliners of the three-day festival, UTBS also announced that some of the musicians joining them include Ryan Bingham, Stephen Wilson Jr., Charles Wesley Godwin, Marcus King, and Old Crow Medicine Show. Some of the non-country and Americana acts include Of Monsters and Men, Chance Peña, Goldie Boutilier, and several others. Needless to say, if you are a fan and staunch follower of indie music, both country and not, then UTBS is the place to be.

Taking place at Big Mountain Ranch in Whitefish, Montana, for three days, Under the Big Sky will once again surely be one of the largest Americana, folk, country, bluegrass, and rock festivals of the year. Transpiring on July 17, 18, 19, presale tickets for UTBS go live this Friday, November 11. And given the caliber of this year’s headlining performers, expect tickets to go fast. To learn more about UTBS, visit their website here.

