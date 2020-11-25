13 Unique Gifts for Musician who Seems to Own “Everything”

Without fail, we always seem to have one person on our holiday shopping list who is seemingly impossible to shop for. And when those same people happen to be musicians, we find ourselves in a tough predicament. Even though they’ll likely want gifts that nurture their passion, the standard presents (gear, popular books, Spotify subscriptions) are things they already own.

So what exactly do you give the musician who seems to have everything? We’d suggest one of these 13 unique products below.

From a wine cooler that doubles as an outdoor Bluetooth speaker to a smartphone projector that can display music videos on the big screen, each of these presents are a welcome change from gifts the musicians in your life are used to receiving.

Custom 12″ Vinyl Record, currently $99 at etsy.com

Your singer and songwriter friends already own a library chock-full of Vinyls. But if they’re missing their own LP from their collection, consider making them a record of their own. This handmade present allows anyone to send a Dropbox file full of tracks (as well as a piece of cover art). Then, in a matter of days, you will have a custom vinyl delivered straight to your doorstep. Currently, the Custom 12” Vinyl Record has a perfect five star rating from Etsy customers, many of whom have praised it as one of the best gifts they’ve ever given.

Vinyl Me Please Three-Month Membership, currently $149 at vinylmeplease.com

Before you gawk at the $149 price tag, hear us out: Vinyl Me Please works with both labels and artists to come up with limited editions of records, some of which have been out of print for quite some time. With each monthly delivery, members enjoy a new vinyl, as well as other products that make the entire listening experience wholly unique. These include handwritten notes from the artists, listening notes, drawings or first-person excerpts from when the LP was being recorded. Recipients also get to swap their record for one of their choosing, so they can ensure they’re listening to a new album that suits their musical tastes.

Mixtape Card Game, currently $20 at breakinggames.com

Cards Against Humanity is fun and all, but we think Mixtape is a more appropriate game the next time a group of music lovers get together. The game asks players to find the perfect song that serves as a backdrop to life’s biggest moments, from first kiss to first walk on the moon. In each round, a player draws a scenario card from the deck, and the rest of the group must stream a song that they feel best scores the moment. The best track of the bunch wins — as simple as that.

DIY Synth Kit, currently $34.99 at amazon.com

For kids (and kids at heart) the DIY Synth Kit allows them to learn the science behind popular electronic sounds. As they build out their own portable instrument, they’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to build an Atari punk console, stutter and dub sirens from scratch. Then when it’s all said and done, they’ll have a synth on hand they can jam out to.

Happy Socks Beatles Sock Pack, currently $33.60 at happysocks.com

Normally socks are not the most exciting of stocking stuffers, but then again, most socks are part of the Beatles Socks Box Set, from Happy Socks. These three pairs come as part of the brand’s collaboration with the legendary group, and are adorned with Pepperland, Yellow Submarine and Monsters designs.

Kooduu Synergy Bluetooth Speaker and Ice Bucket, currently $209 at amazon.com

Life is all about the simple pleasures. And among our favorites include sitting by a bonfire, having great conversation, drinking some great libations, and listening to some (you guessed it) great music. Kooduu’s fan-favorite Bluetooth speaker (which has a near perfect rating on Amazon) helps enhance your alfresco events, by blasting your favorite tracks, providing you with warm mood lightning and providing a cooler for your wine bottles. Think of it as the ultimate party trifecta.

“Booze & Vinyl: A Spirited Guide to Great Music and Mixed Drinks,” currently $22.49 at barnesandnoble.com

Great music can serve as a source of inspiration to just about anything — cocktails, included. This recipe book pairs together 70 classic albums, ranging from artists like Madonna to Vampire Weekend, with mixed drinks that complement the music’s mood, imagery and lyrics.

Carlos Santana Masterclass, currently $15/month at masterclass.com

With 10 Grammys and 50 years of stage experience under your belt, who better to teach your loved ones how to master the guitar than legendary musician Carlos Santana? Masterclass, the digital hub for online courses taught by industry experts, offers a slew of digital music classes subscribers can enjoy, including over 16 lessons taught by Santana himself. Through his video course, Santana will break down his process note by note so that digital students can understand the emotion, artistic expression and genre-blending that makes Santana’s music so beloved. And after they’ve graduated from his courses, students with a monthly membership can go on to take a songwriting and creativity class from St. Vincent, a production seminar from Timbaland and electric guitar lessons from Tom Morello (just to name a few).

Licensed Marshall Jack Rack Key Hanger, currently $29.91 at amazon.com

This simple (and practical, might we add) home decor addition instantly adds personality to any space. With it, the Marshall’s Standard Jack Rack Amplifier gets a new purpose, providing four guitar plug keychains to hang up your keys, and other small belongings, in your home, studio space or office.

House of Marley Chant Mini Portable Speaker, currently $49.99 at bestbuy.com

House of Marley has made it its mission to continue upon Bob Marley’s legacy of love for music and the planet. What exactly does that mean? In the case of its portable Bluetooth speakers, the result is a dynamic smart device that can play rich sounds for up to six hours on a single charge, all while being crafted from recycled materials.

Turntable Cheese Board, currently $75 at uncommongoods.com

Your loved ones might already have a turntable at home, but a turntable cheese board? Now there’s something they don’t have in their rotation. This playful design turns a normal plate full of cheese, charcuterie and other nibbles into a conversation starter. When your guests are ready to serve themselves, they can simply lift up its “needle” to find a hidden cheese slicer. Genius, right?

Vanyko Mini Projector, currently $129.99 at walmart.com

Projectors often get a bad reputation as clunky devices that deliver sub-par video quality. But today’s newest iterations are proving all of your preconceived notions wrong, by boasting stellar audio quality, advanced Bluetooth technology, and high definition picture on a larger-than-life screen. Take the Vanyko, for instance. This smartphone-enabled projector allows users to stream their favorite content, from music videos to classically scored films, in HD at up to 250 inches.

Karaoke Microphone, currently $30 at urbanoutfitters.com

Karaoke nights may be paused until the New Year, but thanks to this portable mic, the musicians in your life will be able to enjoy a socially-distanced version in their own home. Simply slide in your smartphone to the device’s built-in phone holder to follow along with your lyrics, and the microphone is ready for all of your Karaoke sessions. Additionally, the mic comes with a record, volume controls and a remix function so that you can capture and enhance your best performances.