Unreleased Miley Cyrus Song “Doctor” Played at Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

The Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris played an unreleased Miley Cyrus song as the background track to the show. Models carrying handbags and trunks strutted down the runway, designed to look like the desert, while the track, allegedly titled “Doctor,” played in the background.

With a thumping bassline and slick, subtle guitar riffs, “Doctor” finds Cyrus prescribing a little sexual healing for her patient. The snippet of the song is sexy and sultry, with Cyrus singing, “I could be your doctor or I could be your nurse / I think I see the problem / It’s only gonna get worse.”

Fans shared their excitement in the comments of the tweet. Many called for an official release of the song, while a few others noted that there was a version of this song already on YouTube. Allegedly, the song is originally from 2013 and was supposed to be released on Bangerz. This is apparently a rerecorded version of the song, but that claim has not been confirmed at this time.

New Miley Cyrus and Pharrell music was previewed at LV’s show in Paris. https://t.co/lslJSiCcFl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 16, 2024

Miley Cyrus Performed Intimate Show in L.A. for Her Birthday in December

In late December, Cyrus performed an intimate show at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, singing Journey’s hit “Faithfully” as well as some of her own music live for the first time. The show was a celebration of her 31st birthday in November. “I performed for MYSELF,” she wrote in a social media post, noting that she performed some of her favorite songs as well as her hit “Flowers” for the first time in front of an audience.

In the video of the performance, Miley Cyrus was all smiles and humorous quips, seemingly enjoying the celebration of herself. “Faithfully” included an audience sing-along, but Cyrus ended the number on her own, showing off her vocal prowess and sultry tones. Beaming with happiness after finishing the song, Cyrus looked absolutely radiant and joyful to be celebrating herself with her favorite people and her favorite songs.

Fans were ecstatic to hear “Flowers” live for the first time, sharing their love and support in the comments of the post. “Thank you for giving us the song of the century queen,” one fan wrote. Another wrote, “We love you so much!!! you deserve this and so much more.”

