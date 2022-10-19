Usher Serenades TV Star Issa Rae (Try Not to Blush)

Legendary smooth singer Usher took time during his Las Vegas residency on Friday (October 15) to bring up popular television star, the actor-writer-showrunner Issa Rae, and it nearly broke the internet.

Using his golden voice, the R&B star held Rae’s hands while she had a grin wider than the Grand Canyon, dancing along to his dulcet tones. Rae looks as if she’s living something of a dream during the moment—it’s hard to believe roses didn’t fall from the sky. Perhaps she was wondering if her alarm would wake her up from the fantasy come true.

Many on the internet are poking fun at the intimate moment, wondering how Rae was able to keep any composure at all given the handsome singer showing her so much attention.

“Don’t ask me how many times I’ve watched that Usher and Issa Rae clips,” said one user.

“Usher singing Superstar to Issa is top 10 things I want to happen to me. In that exact way,” said another.

“She stays living my dream!” offers another.

Rae, of course, is (happily!) married to her husband Louis Diame. But maybe during those few minutes that slipped her mind and who could blame her?

Check out the clip of the sultry interaction below.

Issa Rae joins Usher on stage during his #UsherMyWay Las Vegas residency 🌟 pic.twitter.com/aQdm26xmty — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) October 16, 2022

Usher, many may remember, had another viral video moment earlier this year, when he performed a stripped-down show for NPR’s popular Tiny Desk Concert series.

For Black Music Month, the Atlanta-based singer performed stripped-down versions of his songs, bringing his personal band of drums, guitar, keys, saxophone, trumpet, trombone, and bass to the small get-together.

NPR Tiny Desk Producer Bobby Carter said, “We celebrate Black Music Month. This has been Black magic” in terms of Usher’s performance. Usher’s funky renditions catalog his 25 years of fame in a different light. He introduces his band in a slow groove only to kick it off with his 1997 break-out single, “You Make Me Wanna…”

To keep it candid, he introduced each song and shares a laugh when he accidentally gives the song “Confessions Part II” away. This performance is not one to miss. You can watch it below.

Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen