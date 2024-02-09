First Surprise Guest Confirmed for Usher’s Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Performance; Justin Bieber Rumors Swirl 

It’s the only way they know how to rock: Alicia Keys is the first confirmed surprise guest to join Usher onstage at Sunday’s (Feb. 11) Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.

TMZ reported Friday afternoon that Keys rehearsed with Usher Thursday at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers at 6:30 p.m. EST.

There’s always that one person that will always have your heart



https://t.co/fzkF2sdShs — ❄️🗝️ (@DiaryOfKeysus) February 9, 2024

Although it isn’t confirmed which songs Keys will be performing, fans are expecting to see the duo perform their smash slow jam “My Boo,” which led the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks straight after its 2004 release.

alicia keys confirmed as a guest for usher’s super bowl halftime show!! WE ARE SO BACK

pic.twitter.com/R93XA6QaPP — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 9, 2024

Who Else Will Join Usher?

The eight-time Grammy winner teased surprise halftime guests during a Thursday morning press conference hosted by Apple Music in Las Vegas.

“I have definitely went through a lot of ideas of who I would have share this moment with me,” Usher said. “And I do feel like the people who are gonna share it deserve just as much recognition for what they do in their careers – whether we have collaborated together or rather they’ve had moments of their own.

While Keys is the first confirmed co-star, reports have indicated that Lil’ Jon and Ludacris will join Usher onstage. The trio famously collaborated on 2004’s summer smash “Yeah!”

Additionally, Usher has reportedly reached out to protégé Justin Bieber about coming along for the Super Bowl ride. TMZ reported that the “Confessions” artist initiated the discussion himself, with “no handlers involved on either side.”

Usher took Bieber under his wing before the “Baby” singer was even a signed artist, and has remained a mentor to the Canadian crooner ever since. The two joined forces on “Somebody to Love” from the then 16-year-old’s 2010 debut album My World 2.0.

In the meantime, fans are especially hyped to relive the early aughts when Keys and Usher stand side-by-sde onstage.

“SO WE ARE GONNA GET MY BOO LIVE????” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “USHER AND ALICIA KEYS ABOUT TO SHUT DOWN THIS SUPERBOWL!! AFSGSHSSHSJ”

SO WE ARE GONNA GET MY BOO LIVE???? USHER AND ALICIA KEYS ABOUT TO SHUT DOWN THIS SUPERBOWL!! AFSGSHSSHSJ https://t.co/X4fCr4McCe pic.twitter.com/Tfq5zUMy6Q — Kanga (@K_Messias_) February 9, 2024

Featured photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)