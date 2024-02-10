Usher Reveals if He’ll Perform “Yeah!” With Lil Jon and Ludacris at Super Bowl 2024, Social Media Erupts

Over the last several months, Usher has continuously teased his upcoming performance at the Super Bowl. During that same time, fans have wondered and speculated as to what the singer has in store for his halftime performance. With Usher having numerous hits over his career, it seems the only problem he will have is picking which ones to perform in his allotted time. While the singer rehearses a few more times before tomorrow’s game, he recently revealed one song he will definitely sing on the field.

Speaking with ET’s Kevin Frazier on Thursday, the singer discussed his recent Apple Music teaser featuring Lil Jon, Ludacris, and Taraji P. Henson. Even Apple CEO Tim Cook made an appearance. With fans dissecting every part of the teaser, Usher cleared the air, announcing, “I would be a fool to not play ‘Yeah!’ let’s just start there. It would be foolish to make it all the way to Las Vegas, Jon is here, Luda’s here and not play ‘Yeah!'”

With Usher announcing one of his songs, fans erupted in excitement, writing on Twitter, “I’m only watching the Super Bowl just for Usher’s halftime show.” Other comments included, “Honestly, I’m just cheering for Usher and the snacks.”

honestly i’m just cheering for usher and the snacks #SBLVIII — Sweet Caroline (@sweetxocaroline) February 10, 2024

While Usher collaborated with Lil Jon and Ludacris on the hit song “Yeah!”, he also worked with other top stars like Alicia Keys, Summer Walker, Beyoncé, and even Justin Bieber. And given that the singer has hinted about numerous guest appearances throughout his show, only time will tell exactly which artists will join him on the field.

Usher Thanks Jay-Z For Helping Him Secure Super Bowl Performance

Besides sharing his excitement about the opportunity, Usher took a moment to give thanks to Jay-Z, who selected him as the headliner at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. He said, “What I really respect about Jay and what I love about him is that he’s become an amazing curator. Throughout the years, throughout his entire career and [now] being in this position and working with amazing directors like Jesse Collins and Hamish [Hamilton]… [to see them win] the Golden Globe was just like, man, that’s, because Jay really gets it.”

Having performed in Las Vegas over the last few years, Usher concluded, “Having the Super Bowl make its way to Las Vegas, I’m hoping that I gave him no option [but to be the choice]. It was the belief that my investment in this city far exceeded just my residency. It’s just reinvigorated my brand, my energy, my excitement about music.”

