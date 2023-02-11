Trey Songz, Label and Manager Named in Sexual Assault Lawsuit

A lawsuit against R&B singer Trey Songz over claims of rape has been refiled. The artist, his label, Atlantic Records, as well as his manager Kevin Liles have all been named in the new $25 million lawsuit, according to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone.

The lawsuit, which stems from a previous sexual assault accusation, was refiled by a Jane Doe who claimed the artist—born Tremaine Neverson—sodomized her during a party in 2016. She originally sued the artist for $20 million in damages in February 2022. However, a judge dismissed the suit, ruling that the statute of limitations had expired.

Doe’s claims are also heaped with instances of harassment and continued harm. She cited she was repeatedly harassed and threatened after the assault to the point where she moved out of state.

Doe’s attorney George Vrabeck called out Songz’s label and team in a statement given to the outlet. “This case is much more than about one singer and one viciously abused sexual assault survivor who has the courage to take action,” the attorney explained, adding how a blind eye was turned despite the years of growing allegations against the singer.

“It’s also very much about the systematic sexual abuse in the music industry and the music industry’s complicity in silencing sexual abuse survivors,” Vrabeck continued. “It’s virtually impossible to believe that those executives are not and were not aware of the institutionalized sexual abuse.”

Doe is not the first to pin such accusations onto the artist. There have been several survivors in the last few years that have come forward. Recently, Songz was accused of rape by a former college basketball player Dylan Gonzalez. The athlete took to Twitter, sharing, “With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas Hotel.”

