Despite Comparisons, Van Morrison Claims He and Bob Dylan Are “Worlds Apart”

For seven decades, Van Morrison has shared his talents with the world. During that time, he received numerous awards including two Grammy Awards and a Brit Award. He was even inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 2016, thanks to his contribution to music, the singer was knighted. Given his time in the music industry, the songwriter has occasionally been compared to other icons, such as Bob Dylan. While humbled by the comparison, Morrison recently admitted the two are “worlds apart.”

Sitting down with Vintage Rock to discuss his career, Morrison took a moment to talk about Dylan and how he is a “songwriter who sings.” When talking about himself, Morrison noted he was a singer first before anything else. “Well, I’m just nothing like Bob Dylan, so I guess what I was trying to say was, like, I’m coming from the place that I’m a singer first. I’m a singer. Right? And I write songs. So Bob Dylan and I are, like, worlds apart.”

Not wanting his comments to come off as a slight against Dylan, Morrison expanded on his statement, saying, “What he does and what I do, you know, it’s nowhere near. I am a singer who writes songs, so I was comparing myself more to the singer who writes songs, rather than a songwriter who sings.”

Doing What He Loves

Although Morrison claims to be drastically different than Dylan, both share the belief in doing what you love. After so long performing and writing, the artist insisted he only works on projects that inspire him. “I’m not interested in what other people want me to do or what they expect,” Morrison said. “I think if you’re successful, then you should be able to do what you want. So I enjoy doing this music. I have always enjoyed it. I just do what I like with music that inspires me and has always inspired me.”

In 2008, Rolling Stone listed Morrison as 24th on the list of 100 Greatest Singers of All Time. And Paste ranked him 20th on its list of 100 Greatest Living Songwriters. So no matter which side of the mic he stands on, Morrison is more than a singer or songwriter—he is iconic.

