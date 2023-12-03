Flavor Flav Explains Why He’s a Swiftie: “She Keeps it Real”

It’s becoming more apparent that, at any opportunity, Flavor Flav will flaunt his fandom of Taylor Swift. During a recent interview with Tamron Hall, the iconic Public Enemy rapper explained why he loves the international pop superstar so much.

“I love Taylor Swift’s music,” he explained. “Let me put it like this, I listen to her music real good, and she keeps it real with her audience. She writes about a lot of the things she goes through, and then when she gets out on that stage, a lot of people can relate to her.”

Because of this affinity, he said, Swift has gifted the MC merchandise on several occasions, shipping it to him directly. Additionally, Flav noted that he’s been in attendance for multiple Eras Tour dates, and wears a beaded friendship bracelet just as many of Swift fans have begun to do.

“Anybody want to trade a bracelet with your boy?” he asked the audience on the syndicated Tamron Hall talk show.

This conversation with Hall comes after Flav got to meet Swift in March at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. There, the two took a selfie which Flav posted to his Instagram, captioning it with a lyric from Swift’s 2020 song “Willow.” “I come back stronger than a 90s trend,” he wrote.

On the red carpet of the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Flav spoke again of his love for Swift, as he was actually wearing a shirt with the aforementioned lyrics printed on them.

“Love me some Taylor Swift, man, always did,” he told Billboard. “I heard that Taylor Swift keeps her clock on 12, just like mine. The reason why I keep my clock on 12 is because 12 o’clock points straight up. Every day, I’m straight up with you.”

Check out Flav’s interview with Tamron Hall below.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images