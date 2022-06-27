Vanessa Hudgens Shares Nostalgic Video From ‘High School Musical’s’ East High

Vanessa Hudgens took a trip down memory lane as she revisited the real-life school where she filmed one of Disney Channel’s most famous franchises, High School Musical.

Just shy of 15 years after the world’s favorite Wildcats graduated in High School Musical 3: Senior Year, the actress made sure that Gabriella Montez got her high-school reunion. Hudgens documented her trip in a nostalgic Instagram post.

In the video, Hudgens walks up and down the front lawn of Salt Lake High School East before approaching the camera with two peace signs held up. A snippet of her and HSM costar Zac Efron’s famous duet, “Breaking Free,” plays throughout the video.

In her caption she quoted one of the movie’s famous moments saying, “Do you remember in kindergarten how you’d meet a kid and know nothing about them, then 10 seconds later you’re playing like you’re best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?”

Bart Johnson, who played the father of Efron’s Troy Bolton, wrote, “I saw this and had a PTSD like I couldn’t find my team captains LETS GO WILDCATS!!”

Hudgens’ post is the latest in a string of HSM reunions that have been shared in the past couple of months. Back in May, Efron said he hoped to be a part of a reunion for the films and confessed his “heart’s still there.” Hudgens also got sentimental on The Kelly Clarkson Show, recalling how vividly she remembers meeting Efron and castmates Ashely Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions