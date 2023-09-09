Video Music Awards Add More Stars to Performance Lineup

With Nicki Minaj announced as the host of the 2023 Video Music Awards live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center, and a list of high-profile artists set to perform, including Demi Lovato, Lil Wayne, and Olivia Rodrigo, the VMAs are adding a bit more star power to the star-studded evening.

Videos by American Songwriter

Set to take the stage at the VMAs are the newly announced acts, Fall Out Boy, Metro Boomin ft. Future, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Swae Lee & NAV, and Peso Pluma.

The performers join an already star-packed lineup of Anitta, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne, Måneskin, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Shakira, Stray Kids, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Additional performers are to be announced.

In addition to the performances, Sean “Diddy” Combs will receive the Global Icon Award and Shakira will take home the Video Vanguard award. One of the most coveted trophies at the MTV Video Music Awards, the Video Vanguard Award is given to artists who have truly gone above and beyond. According to MTV, the honor goes to someone for their “outstanding contributions and profound impact on music video and popular culture.” Shakira will take the stage for the first time since 2006 and Combs will perform on the show for the first time since 2005.

Presenters for the evening include Bebe Rexha, Charli D’Amelio, Coco Jones, Dixie D’Amelio, Emily Ratajkowski, French Montana, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Jared Leto, Madelyn Cline, Rita Ora and Sabrina Carpenter.

The MTV Video Music Awards are on Tuesday, September 12 at 8 pm ET.

How to Vote for the 2023 MTV VMAs

Voting for the VMAs is simple. Head over to the MTV website, create an account, and find your way to the voting page HERE.

You can vote up to 10 times a day, giving your favorite artists even more of a leg up. There are 21 voteable categories in all and voters can cast a vote for more than one artist in any given category. See the full list of nominees, below.

Voting for the VMAs ends on September 12, just in time for the broadcast. The show will be broadcast from New Jersey’s Prudential Center at 8 p.m. ET. via MTV’s network channel and the MTV app. The ceremony will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Photo by Pamela Littky