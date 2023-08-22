Demi Lovato, Karol G to Perform at MTV ‘Video Music Awards’

Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin, and Stray Kids will perform at MTV’s 2023 Video Music Awards. The event will be broadcast live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Tuesday, September 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

This will be Lovato’s first VMA performance in six years and will occur just days prior to the release of Lovato’s new remix album, Revamped. The project will feature rock versions of some of Lovato’s most popular songs and will be released on September 15. Lovato is also nominated at this year’s VMAs for Pop Video and Video for Good for her song “Swine.”

Karol G is set to perform songs from her mixtape Bichota Season during her very first VMA performance. Karol recently released her single “WATATI” featuring Aldo Ranks, which was included on the Barbie soundtrack. The Colombian singer also just made history by becoming the first woman to debut at the top spot of the Billboard 200 chart with a Spanish-language record.

Italian rock back Måneskin will perform their upcoming single “HONEY (ARE YOU COMING?),” live for the first time at the VMAs. The single will drop on September 1.

K-pop group Stray Kids will play their song “S-CLASS,” at the band’s first-ever VMA performance. The band received a VMA nomination in 2022 and this year is nominated again for Best K-Pop. Stray Kids’ recent album 5-STAR debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

At the 2023 VMAs, Taylor Swift holds eight nominations, while SZA has six. Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sam Smith all have five nominations, while Blackpink, Diddy, and Shakira all have four.

Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic serves as an executive producer for the event alongside Bruce Gillmerwhile. Barb Bialkowski acts as the co-executive producer while Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba are the executives in charge of production.

Fans will be able to vote across all categories for their favorite artists through vote.mtv.com. Voting will occur between September 1 and September 12. The sponsors for this year’s VMAs include BACARDÍ® Rum, Burger King®, Clearblue®, DESCOVY®, Doritos®, HEINZ, M&M’S, Swiffer, and Toyota Motor North America.

