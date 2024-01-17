Eminem Makes an Offer the Detroit Lions Surely Will Refuse: “I’m Around for Sunday”

For over 30 years, fans of the Detroit Lions cheered the team through both good times and bad. And given that the last time the team secured a playoff victory was back in 1992, there seemed to be more bad than good. But that drought ended on Sunday when the Lions defeated the Los Angeles Rams 24-23. Still having a long way to go before they receive a chance to compete at the Super Bowl, fans are celebrating their team’s historic victory. And showing just how much the Lions mean to Detroit, rapper Eminem is willing to put his body on the line to secure a victory.

While moving several times throughout his childhood, Eminem eventually settled in Warren, Michigan. A suburb of Detriot, the singer seemed to encompass the city around him. And his love for Detroit only grew after gaining fame. Always willing to support the city, the rapper recently shared a video on Instagram that was addressed to head coach Dan Campbell.

Receiving over 700,000 likes, Eminem suggested suiting up for the upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He said, “Yo, Dan, I’m reporting. I’m going to report. Third quarter. I’m reporting, offensive line, eligible receiver. I’ll be the quarterback, the entire line, (the) offensive line. And the receiver, I will throw it to myself and score a touchdown. In the third quarter. Just give me a uniform. Or at least just a helmet.”

While Eminem sold over 200 million albums during his career and is considered one of the greatest rappers of all time, stepping on an NFL field takes a different type of skillset. But that doesn’t mean the rapper isn’t willing to do whatever it takes to win for the Lions.

Dan Campbell Thankful For Fans Like Eminem

Celebrating the Lions alongside Eminem was none other than Campbell. Given the criticism he endured over the last few seasons, the coach had some interesting words to say to doubters after he defeated the Rams. He said, “I’m just so proud of the coaching staff and these players for rewarding Detroit with a home playoff win.” Knowing that the fans play a crucial role in the team’s success, Campbell didn’t forget them, adding, “Our fans took it to another level today, and it helped us win! To those fans who have kept the faith, you deserve this! To the doubters, stay off our train—it’s too late for you!”

The Lions will continue their road to the Super Bowl on Sunday, January 21 when the Buccaneers travel to Ford Field.

