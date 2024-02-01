Eminem Hints He Had Diss Track Ready to Unload on Detroit Lions Coach After NFC Championship Loss

For most fans, they know Eminem as one of the greatest rappers of all time. Never shying away from his thoughts or feelings on any subject, the rapper not only sold over 200 million albums worldwide, but he also holds an impressive 15 Grammy Awards. And that is just the beginning of his massive list of accolades. While a legend in the music industry, Eminem is also a massive fan of Detroit. Having grown up in the suburbs of the city, the rapper always shared his love for the city and more importantly the Detroit Lions.

Over the last couple of weeks, Eminem has continuously supported the Lions as they hoped to win their first Super Bowl. Sadly, their dreams ended on Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers beat them with a thrilling finish. As the 49ers prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs, rumors circulated that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson would be leaving to coach either Seattle or Washington. And apparently, Eminem took issue with him supposedly leaving.

Thankfully, the rumors of Johnson leaving were just that as he declared he was staying with the Lions. Excited about the news, Eminem tweeted, “Guess I should stop recording this diss track..!! Lol!! @ Ben Johnson Thank you for staying!!! We can’t break this team up ESPECIALLY since I’M on it!!! Coach Campbell we love you bro!!! Let’s run it back next year!!…I’m READY!!!! I promise you I WILL get us to the super bowl!!!”

Guess I should stop recording this diss track..!! Lol!! @ Ben Johnson Thank you for staying!!! We can't break this team up ESPECIALLY since I'M on it!!! Coach Campbell we love you bro!!! Let's run it back next year!!…I'm READY!!!! I promise you I WILL get us to the super… — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) January 30, 2024

Eminem Willing To Do Whatever It Takes To Win A Super Bowl

Before the Lions ended their spectacular season, Eminem praised the team as they made their first appearance at the NFC Championship since 1992. That’s right, over 30 years ago. While quarterback Jared Goff led the Lions to an early lead, the 49ers scored 27 unanswered points in the second half to win the game. Eminem once again tweeted, “So proud of the @lions. Thanks 4 an amazing season!!!! We’ll b back!!!”

Proving just how much of a fan he is of the Lions, a couple of weeks ago, Eminem asked head coach Dan Campbell to put him in the game. In a video posted on Instagram, the rapper said, “Yo, Dan, I’m reporting. I’m going to report. Third quarter. I’m reporting, offensive line, eligible receiver. I’ll be the quarterback, the entire line, [the] offensive line. And the receiver, I will throw it to myself and score a touchdown. In the third quarter. Just give me a uniform. Or at least just a helmet.”

(Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)