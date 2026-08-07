Beloved Country Music Performer Tommy Detamore Passes Away at 70

Throughout his career as a country music musician, Tommy Detamore spent 30 years collaborating with stars like Ray Price, Dallas Wayne, Johnny Bush, The Texas Tornadoes, Ronnie Milsap, Raul Malo, Kyle Park, Tony Booth, and countless others. Detamore’s talents also brought him to the Grand Ole Opry stage. Besides Leaving a lasting mark on the entire genre, sadly, Detamore passed away at 70.

On Thursday, Detamore’s family shared the heartbreaking news that the producer had passed away. Posting pictures of them together, Sandra Detamore wrote, “Tommy was and will always be remembered as a respected musician, producer, collaborator, mentor, and creative force in Country Music. Not to mention the love of my life. His work has and will always leave a lasting mark in the country music community. His Godgiven gift for playing and producing music allowed him to lift others up and help shape the sound of country music we hear today.”

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Hearing his lasting impact on country music whenever she listened to the radio, Detamore continued, “I take comfort in knowing he is at peace and is now with his family and that his music will live on and will be cherished forever.”

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Jim Lauderdale Remembers Tommy Detamore

Detamore’s music caught the attention of famed singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale. Working with greats that included Vince Gill and George Strait, the songwriter also shared a picture of Detamore. He wrote in the caption, “Our hearts are with Tommy’s family, friends and fans. It’s hard to find the right words right now. He will be missed terribly.”

Learning how to navigate life without Detamore, the musician’s family continued to ask for help when it came to celebrating his life and career. “Please continue to pray for me and my family and our Drama Kids Staff as we figure out how to honor my beloved ‘Steelman’ I want to make sure he is celebrated with family and friends and the community. This way we can all say our goodbyes, since this was so sudden.”

Detamore’s signature on country music reached far beyond the studio and stage. While Remembered for his talent and generosity, he left behind a legacy that would forever inspire generations to come.

(Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Pandora Media)