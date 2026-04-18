Vince Gill Mourns the Death of a Lifelong Friend and Country Legend: “We Have the Legacy of His Lyrics and the Heartbreak of His Loss”

Don Schlitz, a songwriter behind many of country music’s big hits, died on Thursday in Nashville after struggling with a sudden illness. He was 73.

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Schlitz was responsible for writing songs recorded by Randy Travis, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, and The Judds, among others. Some notable hits include “The Gambler”, “Forever and Ever Amen”, and the follow-up duet to “Islands In The Stream”: “You Can’t Make Old Friends”.

Over the years he spent writing songs in Nashville, Schlitz often performed with his co-writer and friend, Vince Gill. On Saturday, Gill posted a tribute to Schlitz following his death.

“Vince and Don have had a lifelong friendship of sharing the stage, singing songs, and swapping stories. We have the legacy of his lyrics and the heartbreak of his loss,” the Instagram post shared. “Don Schlitz 1952-2026.”

The caption was accompanied by a series of photos that showed the songwriters at the Country Music Hall of Fame, performing onstage at the Opry, and the two of them giving each other a friendly fist bump.

Don Schlitz Was a Songwriter, and a Friend to the Community

Following his death, Gill wasn’t the only person to say kind words about Schlitz. Mary Chapin Carpenter, with whom Schlitz wrote songs like “He Thinks He’ll Keep Her” and “I Feel Lucky”, also paid tribute to the songwriter on social media.

“Remembering this beautiful person today,” Chapin wrote on Instagram. “His songs, yes, but most of all his kindness, humanity, and compassion for friends, strangers (no one stayed a stranger for long) and his community…thank you for everything @donschhlitz.”

By the end of his career, Schlitz boasted more than 20 No. 1 songs, as well as Grammy, CMA, and ACM awards. He was also a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry, which Gill inducted him into in 2022.

Aside from being a successful writer, Schlitz was also known for giving back to the community. For nearly two decades, the songwriter supported Room In The Inn, a Nashville nonprofit that gives back to those without housing.

On Facebook, the organization shared some kind words following Schlitz’s passing.

“At Room In The Inn, we will celebrate Don because, for nearly 20 years, he was our friend,” the post reads. “He brought his hit songs to the stage of our café each Monday for many years, but also serenaded countless Room In The Inn community members on our birthdays. He encouraged people in our recovery programs and sang at the city’s homeless memorial. Don remembered our names and invited his friends to get to know us, too.”

Schlitz is survived by his wife, Stacey, as well as his children and grandchildren.

Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images