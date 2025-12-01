Vince Gill Reveals and Sings the Grand Ole Opry’s No. 1 Greatest Country Song—and George Jones Is Probably Smiling From Above

Throughout 2025, the Grand Ole Opry celebrated its 100th anniversary. Crossing a major milestone, the famed venue highlighted the rich history of not just the Opry but country music. And on Friday, the Opry kept the festivities going when Vince Gill took the stage to reveal the venue’s greatest country song of all time. Allowing fans to vote on the greatest country song, Gill not only revealed it to be George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today”, but he also performed the classic.

Known as the Rolls-Royce of country music, Jones first started a career in country music after he was discharged from the United States Marine Corps in the early 1950s. And throughout the following decades, he charted over 160 singles. But among all the songs he recorded, fans couldn’t get enough of “He Stopped Loving Her Today.”

When Gill stepped up to the mic, the singer joked about the Opry asking him to present the winner. “No pressure, singing the most popular song of all time. Thanks a million. They asked me to do it, ’cause I’ll do anything. I ain’t scared of nothing.”

Fans Label Performance From Vince Gill A “Flawless Cover”

Already knowing which song was picked, Gill’s “no pressure” comment came before he hit the first note. While it made sense to be somewhat nervous, he produced a flawless cover as fans loved every second. “Vince Gill did such a great job singing this song!” Another person added, “Beautiful rendition of He Stopped Loving Her Today. Real heartbreak in each note sang. Vince is the best.”

Looking back at the history of “He Stopped Loving Her Today”, Jones released the song on his album I Am What I Am. Landing No. 1 on the US Hot Country Songs chart, it was preserved by the Library of Congress in the National Recording Registry in 2008. It was even listed as one of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time by Rolling Stone. If that wasn’t enough, Jones also won a Grammy for the love song.

Sadly, Jones passed away back in 2013 at 81 years old. But with the years quickly passing by, fans continued to celebrate the rich legacy of Jones.

