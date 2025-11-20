Vince Gill Reveals the “Dumbest Thing” the CMA Awards Has Ever Done

Given that the CMAs are considered country music’s biggest night, the awards featured hit performances from Luke Combs, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson, Zach Top, Kenny Chesney, and numerous others. However, a special moment occurred during the night when the CMAs presented Vince Gill with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Thrilled about the organization celebrating his amazing career, Gill struggled with his emotions when Patty Loveless and Brandi Carlile took the stage for an unforgettable performance.

When wanting to pay tribute to Gill, it can be hard to pick which song to sing. Thanks to his writing abilities, the singer produced more than a few hits. But for Carlile and Loveless, there was no better song than “When I Call Your Name.”

Just giving a sample of Gill’s career, he holds the record for the most wins when it came to Song of the Year. They included “When I Call Your Name”, “Look At Us”, “I Still Believe in You”, and “Go Rest High on That Mountain.”

Vince Gill Reveals The “Dumbest Thing” The CMA Awards Ever Did

With the cameras continuously cutting to Gill, it was easy to see how much he fought back his emotions. Taking a moment to reminisce about his career in country music, the musician gained support from his wife, Amy Grant, who sat beside him.

After George Strait presented him with the award, Gill took a moment to speak and thanked his family for their inspiration. But nothing came close to his love for Grant. “More than anything, the woman I’m married to is the kindest soul I’ve ever known.”

Although an emotional evening for Gill, the singer had a little fun with the award. Remembering how he hosted the CMAs 12 times over the years, he laughed, “It might’ve been the dumbest thing they ever did, trusting my ass with their show… And every year, all I tried to do was make us all look good.”

While his hosting abilities might need some work, his legacy doesn’t. Gill proved once again why he remains one of country music’s most beloved figures.



(Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images