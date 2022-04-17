Harry Styles and Shania Twain Wow Audiences at Coachella

During his headlining performance at Coachella over the weekend, singer Harry Styles had a surprise or two in store for his audience.

That’s right, Styles brought out the award-winning country singer Shania Twain as a guest for his set. Styles introduced Twain by saying, “This lady taught me to sing. She also taught me that men are trash.”

The duo sang two Twain classic songs: “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” and “You’re Still the One.”

He also showcased some new tunes from his upcoming LP. Styles, whose new album, Harry’s House, will be out in May, debuted his new single “As It Was.” He also performed two other new songs—”Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking.”

Fans can check out footage from those songs below, along with Styles’ full setlist from the show.

Twain herself later tweeted: “I mean c’mon…. HARRY STYLES”

I mean c’mon…. HARRY STYLES 🔥🔥🔥 — Shania Twain 💎 (@ShaniaTwain) April 16, 2022

And Twitter user Callie Ahlgrim wrote: “harry edward styles saying with his whole chest “to boyfriends everywhere: fuck you”

harry edward styles saying with his whole chest “to boyfriends everywhere: fuck you” pic.twitter.com/u1Mt5P74Ws — Callie Ahlgrim (@callieahlgrim) April 16, 2022

And Pavan Chand shared “Late Night Talking—Harrys House”

SETLIST:

01 “As It Was” (Live debut)

02 “Adore You”

03 “Golden”

04 “Carolina”

05 “Woman” (Extended)

06 “Boyfriends” (New Song)

07 “Cherry”

08 “Lights Up”

09 “She”

10 “Canyon Moon”

11 “Treat People With Kindness”

12 “What Makes You Beautiful” (One Direction song)

13 “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” (Shania Twain cover) (with Shania Twain)

14 “You’re Still The One” (Shania Twain cover) (with Shania Twain)

15 “Late Night Talking”

16 “Watermelon Sugar”