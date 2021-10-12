Jeff Tweedy Releases New Single, “C’mon America” Via Sub Pop

On Monday (October 11), Grammy Award-winning artist and Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy debuted a new single as part of the Sub Pop “Singles Clubseries.

Check out the mellow song, called, “C’mon America,” below.

According to a release from the famed Pacific Northwest record label, “‘C’mon America’ is the A-side to Jeff Tweedy’s single, and is from an unreleased group of songs with mostly sci-fi lyrics. Meanwhile ‘UR-60 Unsent,’ the B-side, is a pitiful tale of an unsent lovesick mixtape, taken from a separate batch of unreleased songs with mostly pitiful lyrics.”

Sub Pop tweeted about the new release, which Tweedy tweeted (say that five times fast!), as well. Sub Pop said, “C’MON! @JeffTweedy‘s “C’mon America” is the A-side to his SP Singles Club Vol. 6 release, and is from an unreleased group of songs with mostly sci-fi lyrics.”

For more on Tweedy and Wilco, check out the band’s tour schedule via their official website here.

