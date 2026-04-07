Voices of America Country Music Festival Just Unveiled a Star-Studded Lineup That You Won’t Want to Miss

With people already planning out their summer months, the Voices of America Country Music Festival offered a spectacular way to end the break. Kicking off in August, the festival will take over West Chester, Ohio, as thousands of country music fans converge on the town for four days of country music, great food, and enough beer, wine, and cocktails to keep the party going well into the night. Getting fans pumped for a great festival, VOA announced their star-studded lineup that included Brad Paisley.

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Looking at the details, the festival will run from August 6-9 and feature stars like Paisley, Rascal Flatts, Blake Shelton, Jordan Davis, and more. Wanting to start the festival off on a high note, the organizers called on Paisley to set the tone. But the day will showcase more than the hitmaker behind “She’s Everything.”

[Get Tickets to Voices of America Country Music Festival]

[RELATED: Teenage ‘American Idol’ Contestant Duets With Brad Paisley Before Nailing a Tim McGraw Cover]

Voice of America Country Music Fest Schedule

Thursday’s Lineup

Brad Paisley Scotty McCreery Easton Corbin Max Geers Logan Michael

Already a lineup worth seeing, it only got better from there. Revealing the rest of the weekend’s performers:

Friday’s Lineup

Rascal Flatts Lee Brice LeAnn Rimes Ashley Cooke Blake Whitten

Saturday’s Lineup

Blake Shelton Dustin Lynch LOCASH Aaron Watson Blake Tyler

Sunday’s Lineup

Jordan Davis Tyler Hubbard Rodney Atkins George Birge Greylan James

Assembling a group packed with chart-toppers and rising stars, the VOA Country Music Fest is shaping up to be one of the biggest events this summer. And like most festivals – it comes at a price.

Price And Packages For The VOA Country Music Festival

Breaking down the price of the VOA Country Music Fest, a single-day general admission ticket started at $60.00 and climbed to $300 for those willing to splurge on the SUPER VIP pass. For Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the general admission price jumped to $130.00, with a SUPER VIP pass costing $700.00.

For those wanting to partake in the entire four-day festival, the general admission ticket started at $263.00. That number drastically jumped to $1,580.00 for the SUPER VIP Pass. And what exactly comes with the SUPER VIP Pass – “Daily ALL-inclusive Beverages & Bar, Personal, soft folding lawn chairs are permitted, food, exclusive Super VIP entrance, air conditioned bathrooms, lounge, prime seating, and re-entry all weekend.”

Whether attending for a single day or the full four-day run, the Voices of America Country Music Fest promises a great time, packed with nonstop music, energy, and hopefully a few unforgettable moments.

(Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC via Getty Images)



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