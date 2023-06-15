Shopping for a keyboard amplifier is one of the next big steps in your keyboard journey. A keyboard amp is useful for solo practice, band rehearsal, and of course, gigging.

We’ve rounded up several keyboard amps that’ll make excellent options for home or gig use. Our favorite keyboard amp is the Roland KC-600. This 220-watt amp is best for medium to large venues, so take it along on the road.

It’s equipped with fun effects and has a microphone input for singing as well.

In this article, we’ll also dive into features to look out for, such as controls and inputs/outputs.

Here are 5 of the best keyboard amps.

Best Keyboard Amps

1. Best Overall Amp – Roland KC-600

SPECS

Wattage: 220w

220w Weight: 63.93 lbs

63.93 lbs Effects: Reverb & chorus

This here is a keyboard’s best friend. The KC-600 provides ample volume, so if you’re playing a medium-sized or large gig, this is perfect. It can handle a wide dynamic range, making it a clear and quality option for just about any keyboard out there.

The sound captures all tones, and the speaker and horn tweeter provides a balance with defined lows, detailed mids, and crisp highs.

The stereo amp offers versatile connectivity, you have 4 line inputs and also an XLR mic input. There are also an aux input and subwoofer output. Also, if your keyboard doesn’t have a headphone output you can use the amp headphone output for silent practice.

We like that this keyboard has a 4-channel mixer for individual controls so you can mix multiple instruments or mics.

Overall, this is a great keyboard amplifier that’s loud and equipped with features so you can achieve the style and tone you want.

We also love that it’s from Roland, and if you don’t know, Roland really paved the way for electronic and digital instruments, including keyboards. We care deeply about brand reputation, so expect a few Roland picks on this list.

2. Best Synth Amp – Roland JC-40 Jazz Chorus

SPECS

Wattage: 40w

40w Weight: 34.83 lbs

34.83 lbs Effects: Vibrato, chorus, distortion, and reverb

As noted, Roland will make a few appearances on this list. The Roland JC-40 stereo amp is a great option for practice, it’s not the lightest amp out there, but the 40w speaker is great for playing at home or smaller gigs. (Feel free to use the headphone output for silent practice).

A big reason why this amp is ideal for synth keyboards is that it produces a full range of frequencies produced by synths, so you won’t lose any details and of course, won’t have to deal with distortion.

The JC-40 is also great for synth sounds because of the built-in chorus effect, it adds depth and width to sound for a nice spatial effect often heard in electronic music.

The amp also has an effects loop, so connect away! You can have various external effects for your personal playing style.

This is a combo guitar amp, so if you also play guitar, you’re going to love how versatile this amp is. So, take advantage of it and consolidate amps at gigs.

3. Best Keyboard Amp for Gigging – Roland KC-990

SPECS

Wattage: 320w

320w Weight: 92.62 lbs

92.62 lbs Effects: Reverb, chorus, and rotary speaker cabinet emulation

320 watts is powerful. If you’re gigging seriously, you know you need an amp that provides pretty of power and headroom to handle a dynamic range of keyboards. This Roland amp has 2 custom 12-inch woofers and 2 horn tweeters for a full and balanced sound.

The amp is great for accommodating other setups too, you get 4 stereo line inputs and an XLR mic input. So connect any additional devices and mics for a fun performance.

We’re big fans of this keyboard amplifier for gigging. It is heavy, but we think it’ll be worth it! Especially if you’re playing in larger venues.

You can connect multiple keyboards and instruments and adjust them separately as well since there’s a 4-channel mixer. Overall, this is a powerful amp, and we definitely don’t recommend it for regular home use at 320 watts.



4. Best Budget Keyboard Amp Under $230 – Behringer Ultratone K450FX

SPECS

Wattage: 45w

45w Weight: 32.19 lbs

32.19 lbs Effects: Reverb, delay, and more

If you take a look at the option above then you know amps can get pretty expensive. If you’re a new keyboard player you should consider a quality budget amp. You don’t have to break the bank on a good practice amp. 45 watts is great for home or even playing small gigs.

The affordable keyboard amplifier doesn’t lack features — it features 3 channels so you can control volume and EQ controls individually. And there’s an XLR mic input. So play away and sing away. It’s great for singer-songwriters!

Enjoy effects, including reverb, chorus, flanger, delay, and more. For an affordable price, you can experiment with effects on this beginner-friendly amp.

Don’t let the price fool you, seriously. We love and trust Behringer products. If you’ve bought a budget-friendly mic recently, there’s a good chance you came across Behringer. Their audio products are affordable yet held to high standards.



5. Best Lightweight Keyboard Amp – Yamaha THR10 II

SPECS

Wattage: 20w

20w Weight: 6.61 lbs

6.61 lbs Effects: Chorus, flanger, phaser, echo, and more

If your priority is finding a quality amp under 10 pounds, we’ve got you covered. This amp weighs just a tad over 6 pounds and is a nice, versatile amp that keyboard players love. We really like this Yamaha keyboard, it produces a rich, detailed sound and is great for rehearsals at 20 watts.

The guitar amp has 2 built-in 3-inch speakers for a nice stereo sound experience. Overall, it’s a top pick for those looking for a practice amp, while still prioritizing an amp that enhances the depth and spaciousness of their keyboard.

You’ll enjoy the USB connection. You can record to your computer! Such a convenience for music production. And best of all, there’s Bluetooth so you can connect to Yamaha’s THR Remote app and create your own custom presets.

Yamaha is one of the best when it comes to keyboards, so to no surprise their amps also make great picks for keyboards.

Best Keyboard Amp Buyer’s Guide

Let’s get you set with a new keyboard amp. Below you’ll read plenty of helpful buying factors that’ll help you make a better-informed decision about the amp you’ll need. We’ll cover wattage so you have the best amp for your gig, and will delve into configuration, effects, and more.

Power and Wattage

Consider power and wattage, as this will play a huge role and how loud your amp is. A high-wattage amp will provide more clarity when cranked up.

Speaker Configuration

Do you want a single speaker, dual speaker, or multiple speakers? Different configurations offer varying frequency responses.

Inputs and Outputs

Inputs and outputs play a huge role in how many devices you can connect, for example, a microphone or external effects. XLR outputs are ideal for connecting a mixer or PA system.

Tone Controls and Effects

Tone controls and built-in effects offered by the keyboard amp will allow you to control reverb, chorus, or other effects.

Portability and Size

You may want a lightweight gig for a small gig or practice. Make sure it won’t be a hassle to pick up.

Durability and Build Quality

Make sure it’s well built so it can withstand travel and regular use.

Versatility and Connectivity

Make sure you have extra connectivity options for your needs. Some will have built-in mixers, headphone outputs, and Bluetooth connectivity. Bluetooth is a game-changer for streaming music as you play.

Best Keyboard Amp Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Power Do I Need for My Keyboard Amp?

It depends on the size of the venue. Higher wattage is best for gigs but low wattage is great for at-home practice. 50-100 watts is great for small gigs and 100-300 is best for medium to large gigs. You can have a low wattage for your practice space.

Should I Consider a Powered or Passive Keyboard Amp?

Passive keyboard amps require an external power amp and may offer more flexibility in terms of choosing different power amp options, but they require additional equipment. If you want a simple setup a powered keyboard amp is your best bet.

Do I Need Additional Inputs or Outputs on the Keyboard Amp?

Yes, if you want to connect a mixer or PA system. You should have plenty of outputs on newer keyboard models.

Can I Use a Keyboard Amp for Other Instruments or Vocals?

Some keyboard amps have outputs for mics so yes, you can definitely use them for vocals.

Conclusion

Shopping for keyboard amps can be tricky. Many great keyboard amps are actually guitar amps but brands like Roland make great versatile amps. This is great if you also play electric guitar and acoustic guitar.

The best keyboard amplifier for everyone is going to be the Roland KC – 600 amp. The keyboard amp was made primarily for keyboards. Out of all the keyboard amps on this list, the Roland KC-600 is best known for its sound quality and defined lows, detailed mids, and crisp highs.

One of our other favorite keyboard amps on this list is the Behringer Ultratone. It’s affordable, but the sound quality is still excellent. 45 watts will fill a small venue, and there’s a mic input in case you sing as well.

Of course, we had to include a portable amp with quality sound on this list. The other keyboard amps are pretty heavy, so if you need something lightweight to take to and from practice, the Yamaha THR10 II is a good little amp for rehearsals and keyboard lessons.