How a Heart Attack at 19 Led ERNEST into Country Music Stardom 

While eventually finding his way to the stage, ERNEST didn’t start as a singer when trying to gain his footing in country music. Before gaining the spotlight, the singer proved his talents when it came to writing songs. Throughout the years, ERNEST helped write songs for Chris Lane, Thomas Rhett, Jake Owen, Morgan Wallen, and even Florida Georgia Line. Eventually releasing his first studio album, the country singer watched as his stardom grew. Releasing a total of three studio albums, ERNEST recently discussed his dreams of becoming a singer and the health scare that allowed his dreams to become reality.

On Friday, ERNEST released his third album called Nashville, Tennessee. Given the history that surrounds the city when it comes to country music, the artist explained his reasoning for such a title. He said, “I call it ‘Nashville, Tennessee’ because the DNA of music city to me is, is based on and around songwriters and that’s what I want to display throughout this whole album. I want to put songwriters on the map.”

While enjoying his collaborations over the years, ERNEST admitted to being selfish when it came to his new album. “This is the first record that I’ve been able to be selfish and like not give songs away. I’m proud to say I was selfish with these because, uh, before I, I don’t regret any song I’ve given away, but I think if I were to give some of these away on this album, I might have regretted it.”

ERNEST Explains How His Heart Attack Led Him To Music

Finding his way to the stage, ERNEST’s fame came after he suffered a heart attack at just 19 years old due to a viral infection. “When they told me I was having a heart attack, I was like, wow, you know? I was in great shape.” With the singer recalling his freestyle rap session during school lunch, ERNEST eventually landed in the recording studio after recovering from his heart attack.

Due to the health scare, ERNEST decided to stop playing college basketball. Somewhat confused as to where to go next, the country singer fell back on his love for music and it seems to be working out just fine.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)