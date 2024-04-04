Glass Animals Announce Tour Of Earth in 2024

Powerhouse indie rock group Glass Animals just announced a huge international tour this year, aptly called The Tour Of Earth 2024. And the “Heatwaves” artists aren’t going to trek the planet alone. They’re bringing along a few different special guests to perform periodically throughout the tour, including Kevin Abstract, Eyedress, Blondshell, and The Big Moon.

The tour will span the United States, Canada, France, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. This is not going to be a tour to miss!

The Glass Animals 2024 Tour will kick off on August 7 in Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion with support from Kevin Abstract. The tour will close, unless more dates are added, on

There are going to be a few major presale events for this tour. For US and Canada tour dates, fans can sign up for the artist presale event before April 8 at 9:00 am PDT here. European and UK fans can sign up for their own respective artist presale before April 8 at 5:00 pm BST here.

Ticketmaster will also have a whole slew of presale events on various days, so check out your tour date of choice on the platform to see what you can sign up for and when.

General on-sale will kick off on April 11 at 10:00 am local. It’s likely that most of the Tour Of Earth tickets will sell out during the presale events. If that’s the case, you’ve got a few different options. For European and UK tour dates, we recommend checking out Viagogo to find your tickets.

For US and Canada tour dates, Stubhub will be a great spot to find tickets to sold-out dates. You might even find tickets for cheaper than face value. It’s worth a shot!

Get your tickets to see Glass Animals live in 2024 before they’re gone!

August 7 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion (with Kevin Abstract)

August 8 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (with Kevin Abstract)

August 10 — Philadelphia, PA — TD Pavilion at the Mann (with Kevin Abstract)

August 11 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center (with Kevin Abstract)

August 13 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden (with Kevin Abstract)

August 16 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (with Kevin Abstract)

August 17 — Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion (with Kevin Abstract)

August 20 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage (with Kevin Abstract)

August 21 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center (with Kevin Abstract)

August 23 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center (with Kevin Abstract)

August 24 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre (with Kevin Abstract)

August 25 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center (with Kevin Abstract)

August 27 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena (with Kevin Abstract)

August 28 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (with Kevin Abstract)

August 31 — Kansas City, KS — Azura Amphitheater (with Eyedress and Blondshell)

September 3 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Eyedress)

September 4 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Eyedress)

September 5 — Salt Lake City, UT — Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre (with Eyedress)

September 7 — Seattle, WA — The Gorge Amphitheatre (with Eyedress and Blondshell)

September 8 — Vancouver, BC — Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena (with Eyedress)

September 11 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre (with Eyedress)

September 13 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (with Eyedress)

September 14 — Inglewood, CA — Kia Forum (with Eyedress and Blondshell)

September 17 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (with Eyedress)

September 20 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion (with Eyedress)

September 21 — The Woodlands, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (with Eyedress)

September 22 — Austin, TX — Moody Center (with Eyedress)

October 15 — Paris, France — Zenith (with The Big Moon)

October 16 — Brussels, Belgium — Forest National (with The Big Moon)

October 17 — Dusseldorf, Germany — Mitsubishi Electric Halle (with The Big Moon)

October 19 — Warsaw, Poland — Expo XXI (with The Big Moon)

October 20 — Berlin, Germany — Max-Schmeling-Halle (with The Big Moon)

October 22 — Milan, Italy — Alcatraz (with The Big Moon)

October 23 — Zurich, Switzerland — The Hall (with The Big Moon)

October 24 — Munich, Germany — Zenith (with The Big Moon)

October 26 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — AFAS Live (with The Big Moon)

October 30 — Dublin, Ireland — 3Arena (with The Big Moon)

November 1 — Glasgow, United Kingdom — OVO Hydro (with The Big Moon)

November 2 — Manchester, United Kingdom — Co-Op Live (with The Big Moon)

November 3 — Nottingham, United Kingdom — Motorpoint Arena (with The Big Moon)

November 5 — Cardiff, United Kingdom — Utilita Arena (with The Big Moon)

November 7 — London, United Kingdom — The O2 (with The Big Moon)

Photo by Jason Kempin

