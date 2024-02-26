Kings of Leon Extend UK and Ireland Tour Dates in 2024: How to Buy Tickets

Alt-rock outfit Kings of Leon just added more tour dates for United Kingdom and Ireland fans in 2024. The announcement came last Thursday when the band released some info about their upcoming studio album Can We Please Have Fun and the album’s lead single “Mustang”. The UK and Ireland tour dates will feature Paolo Nutini, The Vaccines, and a few more to-be-announced supporting acts.

The first UK stop on the tour will be on June 20 in Leeds, England at the First Direct Arena. The final stop will be on July 10 in Manchester, England at the Co-Op Live Arena.

Getting tickets is easy. Ticketmaster appears to be the official ticketing platform for this tour. Presale for some of the UK tour dates is currently live, while presale events for the other tour dates will launch on February 28 at varying times. Stubhub is another great source for tickets if you can’t make the presale, and all tickets from the platform are protected by the FanProtect Guarantee.

Also, according to the band’s website, UK and Ireland fans who preorder Can We Please Have Fun from the official Kings of Leon store before February 27 at 5:00 pm GMT will receive access to special presale tickets for some of the tour dates.

Tickets won’t last long, so get your hands on tickets to see Kings of Leon ASAP!

Kings of Leon UK and Ireland Tour Dates 2024

June 20 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena 

June 22 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena 

June 23 – Bristol, UK – Ashton Gate Stadium

June 30 – London, UK – Hyde Park BST

July 2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena 

July 4 – Silverstone, UK – British F1 Grand Prix 

July 6 – Dublin, IE – Marley Park 

July 8 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

July 10 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live Arena 

Photo courtesy of Kings of Leon’s Instagram page

