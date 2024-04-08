Interpol Tour Extension 2024: How To Get Tickets

Interpol’s upcoming UK tour just got an update with a new Dublin, Ireland date! The new date is slated for November 10 and will close out the UK/Ireland tour. The 20th Anniversary Tour will hit major spots across the UK, including London, Bristol, Glasgow, and more. The band will also embark on an international tour of North America, South America, and parts of Europe before the upcoming November dates. But if you want in on the new Dublin date, we can help you find tickets before they sell out (and after).

The Interpol 2024 UK Tour will start on November 1 in Wolverhampton, England at The Halls. The tour will wrap up on November 10 in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena.

Getting tickets to the UK tour and the new Ireland date is pretty straightforward. The Big House members can access a presale event on April 9 at 9:00 am BST. Registration can be found here, and fans should sign up quickly before the event ends.

Public on-sale starts on April 12 at 9:00 am BST for the Dublin concert. If you miss out on your chance to get presale tickets, try Viagogo. This is our go-to spot for non-US concert tickets, especially for sold-out shows. If you don’t have any luck on Viagogo, you can always try Stubhub as well.

Get your tickets ASAP before they sell out!

November 1 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Halls

November 2 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

November 4 – Glasgow, UK – Royal Concert Hall

November 5 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall

November 7 – Bristol, UK – Beacon

November 8 – London, UK -Alexandra Palace (with Dust and Iceage)

November 10 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena (NEW!)

Photo by Atiba Jefferson

