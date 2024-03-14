Wilco Announces International Spring/Summer Tour in 2024

Tour To Infinity 2024 is on its way this spring/summer for fans of Chicago’s premier alt-rock band Wilco. The band is headed to Australia, the United States, and Canada this year on a brief excursion that will feature support from musicians like Leah Senior, Katie Cruel, and Cut Worms. While most of the US tour dates are on the East Coast, there’s always a chance that Wilco will announce another leg of the tour in the near future.

The next stop on the Wilco 2024 Tour is on March 15 in Canberra, Australia at Canberra Theatre Centre with Leah Senior. The final stop on the tour (unless additional final dates are added) will be on July 5 in Chautauqua, New York at the Chautauqua Institution with Cut Worms.

Ready to get down on some tickets to the Wilco 2024 Tour? Currently, there’s an artist presale event going on over at Ticketmaster. Use the code “COUSIN” if you want to attend those specific dates. Otherwise, a number of tour dates are available for general on-sale, while other dates will go on sale to the general public on March 15.

You can get general on-sale tickets through Stubhub. We push Stubhub because it’s an excellent ticket source after tour dates have sold out. Plus, you might find tickets that are lower in price than face value. And cheap tickets to good shows can be hard to find nowadays!

Tickets are selling out fast already through the presale event, so don’t wait around to snag your tickets to see Wilco live this spring/summer.

March 15 – Canberra, AU – Canberra Theatre Centre (with Leah Senior)

March 16 – Melbourne, AU – Forum Melbourne (with Leah Senior)

March 17 – Melbourne, AU – Forum Melbourne (with Leah Senior)

March 18 – Melbourne, AU – Forum Melbourne (with Leah Senior)

March 21 – Sydney, AU – Sydney Opera House (with Leah Senior)

March 22 – Sydney, AU – Sydney Opera House (with Leah Senior)

June 12 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater (with Cut Worms)

June 14 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (with Cut Worms)

June 15 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (with Cut Worms)

June 18 – Raleigh, NC – North Carolina Museum of Art (with Cut Worms)

June 20 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts (with Cut Worms)

June 21 – New York, NY – Beacon Theater (with Cut Worms)

June 22 – New York, NY – Beacon Theater (with Cut Worms)

June 28 – North Adams, MA – Solid Sound Festival

June 29 – North Adams, MA – Solid Sound Festival

June 30 – North Adams, MA – Solid Sound Festival

July 2 – Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall (with Katie Cruel)

July 3 – Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall (with Cut Worms)

July 5 – Chautauqua, NY – Chautauqua Institution (with Cut Worms)

