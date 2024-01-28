Watch Ex-KISS Member Ace Frehley Perform “10,000 Volts” Live for the First Time

While having a prosperous career as a solo artist, Ace Frehley also helped form the legendary rock band KISS. Back in 1973, the musician not only performed with KISS by created the persona The Spaceman. Frehley toured with the band for almost a decade until his departure in 1982. He would return to the group throughout the following decades and was even inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of KISS. Frehley recently performed a single from his upcoming album, 10,000 Volts.

Holding his first concert of the new year on Thursday (January 25), Frehley treated fans to a special performance at the Grand Theatre in Frankfort, Kentucky. In anticipation of his album 10,000 Volts hitting shelves on February 23, Frehley released the title track as a single in November. Gaining over 900,000 views, the singer surprised fans during this past week when he performed the song live for the first time.

Ace Frehley Considers ‘10,000 Volts’ on Par with His 1978 Solo Album

Looking at the comment section, fans applauded Frehley for his new single and performance. One fan in attendance wrote, “Man, I was there and, the guy played his ass off it was very entertaining and, he was very pleasant and polite especially to the two little girls by the stage but, his band can sing very well, Ace can still play at 72 and, he admitted that his voice wasn’t the best.”

Discussing his upcoming album with VRP Rocks, Frehley praised the finished product, noting how “a lot of times I’ve recorded records where sometimes you look at three or four songs on the album and you consider them not as good as some of the other ones and you kind of consider them as filler. But I don’t think there’s any filler on this album. I think every song has merit to it.”

Frehley promised fans, “It’s one of the best albums I ever did. I mean, I think it’s probably as good as my solo album [Ace Frehley] in 1978, which everybody seems to think is my best album to date. But I think this new album is equally as good as my 1978 solo album, and I think there’s more than one hit single on the album.”

Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images