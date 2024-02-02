Hear the Sweet Father-Daughter Song that Luke Combs Sent to Gabby Barrett for Her New Album ‘Chapter & Verse’

After years of waiting Gabby Barrett released her sophomore album Chapter & Verse today. The album contains many personal songs co-penned by Barrett. However, one of the standout tracks has another country star behind it. Luke Combs co-wrote “Dance Like No One’s Watching” with Emily Weisband and James McNair. He also adds backing vocals on the track. Listen to the sweet track below.

Last year, Barrett told Entertainment Tonight about the song and why Combs sent it to her ahead of her set at Stagecoach. “I was sitting in the bathtub one day and heard my phone ding,” she recalled. “[Combs] had texted me and explained that this song was written with a couple of friends. It wasn’t gonna work for him because he didn’t know if his child—his wife was still pregnant at the time, with their first baby, and they didn’t know if it was a girl or a boy,” she explained. “Come to find out, it was a boy. This song was written more for a girl.”

“He knows I have a daughter. So, it really resonated with me and it fits perfectly, she added.”

The lyrics depict a strong relationship between a father and daughter. As the song goes on, the daughter goes from her first daddy-daughter dance to leaving home for college to getting married. However, the dad’s advice stays the same while not losing relevance. Dance like no one’s wathcin’ whatever you do. / And if life gives you love, fall in, but always be you. / ‘Cause, girl, it’s a big world, and it’s so easy to get lost in. / So, dance like no one’s watchin’

Gabby Barrett on Chapter & Verse

Earlier today, Barrett celebrated the release of her new album on social media. “Three years in the making and Chapter & Verse is finally OUT NOW,” she wrote in the post. “This album tells the story of my current chapter of life as a Christian, a mother, a wife, a songwriter, and an artist, along with all the little verses that happen in between,” she added.

“I’m beyond thankful to such a good buddy, Ross Copperman for co-producing it with me and being just an awesome person,” she continued. “Another BIG thank you to all the amazing songwriters who helped me write these stories into songs. Go listen and let me know what your favorite is. Enjoy,” she concluded.

Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images