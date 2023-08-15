Watch: Adele Helps Couple With Gender Reveal Onstage—”I’ve Never Done This”

During a show at her Las Vegas residency, Adele stopped performing and helped a couple with their baby’s gender reveal onstage. The joyous event was shared on both TikTok and Instagram.

The video shared on social media begins with the couple, Chris Dare and Shantelle Lord, holding a sign that reads, “Adele Will You Do Our Gender Reveal?” Then, the footage cuts to the couple joining Adele on stage, because their wish came true.

“Shantelle and Chris are having a baby,” Adele said to the audience. Adele then takes a piece of paper that the couple holds in their hands. “No one’s really allowed signs in here, I’m just obsessed that you got one in. I’ve never done this,” Adele said. “Oh my God, I think it’s [the note] from a doctor!”

The mom-to-be had some kind words for Adele before the “Easy on Me” singer revealed her baby’s gender. “I’m just honored that you’re going to do this for us,” Lord said. “We’ve known since 12 weeks and we have been waiting for this moment.”

“So… Shantelle and Chris are having a baby… BOY!” Adele exclaimed, leading to an emotional reaction from the couple and applause from the audience “That was amazing! I’m so happy for you,” Adele said through tears. “That’s so emotional. Oh my God! If and when I get pregnant will you do my gender reveal?”

During a 2022 interview with Elle, Adele revealed that she would like to have more children in the future. “I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music,” Adele said. “But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I want to fucking nail it.”

This is not the first time in recent memory that a popular musician helped with a gender reveal during a concert. On August 5, Ed Sheeran participated in what he described as his very first gender reveal at a Kanas City concert. “I will go back to singing ‘Perfect,’ but I feel like this is the first time sort of thing,” Sheeran said to his audience before revealing the gender of a couple’s baby. “It’s a girl!”

“Can I just say, as the father of two daughters, it’s very awesome,” Sheeran said after the reveal. “This is very awesome. Congratulations.”

