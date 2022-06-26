Foo Fighters Dave Grohl Makes First Public Appearance Since Taylor Hawkins’ Death at Glastonbury Festival

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl made his first public appearance at the Glastonbury festival over the weekend since the death of his band’s drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Grohl joined Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney on stage at the legendary festival on Saturday night (June 25).

Springsteen also recently joined McCartney on stage during the former Beatle’s Got Back Tour when it stopped in New Jersey.

Together, Springsteen and McCartney performed The Boss’ hit “Glory Days.”

Then McCartney said to the audience, “This guy flew in specially to do this.” And he and Grohl performed the Beatles classic, “I Saw Her Standing There.”

Added McCartney, “Oh, man it’s so good to be here. We were supposed to be doing this three years ago.” The former Beatle was referring to his previously scheduled 2020 Glastonbury set, which was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “But here we are. We’ve got some old songs for you, we’ve got some new songs and we’ve got some in-betweeners… and I got a feeling we’re going to have a great time.”

Hawkins, as was widely reported, died of a drug overdose while the Foo Fighters were south of the border on tour. He was just 50 years old.

