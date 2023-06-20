Kendrick Lamar is an artist who alters his approach with each new album and era he embarks on. Whether it be the aggressive, cutthroat demeanor of his debut Section.80 (2011), the poised, political eye of To Pimp a Butterfly (2015), or the introspective, wise realizations on Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (2023), Lamar has made a habit of reinventing himself.

This fact is why, while he has inspired almost every rapper that has come after him in some aspect, he cannot be duplicated. But, perhaps that limitation is only for humans. To test this, we asked ChatGPT, a software that uses artificial intelligence to develop natural language, to write a song in the style of Lamar. After cooking up said song, we asked ChatGPT what the title of the track would be, and it responded “The Crown-Wearing King.”

“The Crown-Wearing King”

(Verse 1)

Yo, listen up, I got a story to tell,

‘Bout a place called Compton, where the struggles excel,

Where Kendrick came up, with a story to yell,

Through his rhymes and his verses, he would often excel.

He’s a voice for the voiceless, a prophet in disguise,

With the weight of the world, on his soul, he never denies,

From the streets to the stages, he’d mesmerize,

With his intricate flow, and his lyrical ties.

(Chorus)

Kendrick, Kendrick, can you take us higher?

With your words and your fire, set the world on fire.

Kendrick, Kendrick, you’re a true inspiration,

Through your art and your vision, you bring liberation.

(Verse 2)

He paints pictures with his words, like a poet with a brush,

Unveiling the truth, exposing society’s rush,

From the struggles of the hood, to the pain we all clutch,

He brings hope to the hopeless, a voice that won’t hush.

He delves deep into topics, that most won’t dare,

From politics to racism, he lays it all bare,

Using metaphors and stories, he weaves the truth like a snare,

His words penetrate our souls, leaving us in awe and despair.

(Chorus)

Kendrick, Kendrick, can you take us higher?

With your words and your fire, set the world on fire.

Kendrick, Kendrick, you’re a true inspiration,

Through your art and your vision, you bring liberation.

(Bridge)

He stands tall among legends, an artist with a cause,

With each album he drops, he defies all the laws,

His rhythm and his flow, they have no flaws,

He’s a master of his craft, breaking down walls.

(Verse 3)

He challenges the system, unafraid to speak,

Against injustice and oppression, he’s always on the peak,

He’s a leader of a generation, a voice that’s unique,

Through his music and his actions, he uplifts the meek.

Kendrick Lamar, a beacon of light,

Guiding us through darkness, with all his might,

Through his words and his songs, he ignites,

A fire within us, to fight the good fight.

(Chorus)

Kendrick, Kendrick, can you take us higher?

With your words and your fire, set the world on fire.

Kendrick, Kendrick, you’re a true inspiration,

Through your art and your vision, you bring liberation.

(Outro)

So let’s raise our voices, in unison we sing,

To honor Kendrick Lamar, the crown-wearing king,

May his legacy endure, and forever ring,

A true visionary, his praises we bring.

Our Take

One aspect that AI absolutely nails with this song is the sage, godly vocabulary that Kendrick often employs, where his metaphors are practically biblical. A few more approaches that are relatively accurate are the third-person perspective AI uses, the repetition of Kendrick, Kendrick in the hook (akin to “Auntie Diaries” from 2022), and the callbacks to Lamar’s hometown of Compton.

But, “The Crown-Wearing King” does also bare some major flaws. The first of these is AI Lamar calling himself a “king,” “beacon of light,” and overall just bowing at the knee of his own altar. With his aforementioned 2022 album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Lamar made a pointed effort to make sure the listeners knew he was mortal, and “not their savior.”

Additionally, while it is true that Lamar wrote a few songs throughout his career in the third person, such as “Sing About Me, I’m Dying of Thirst” and “DUCKWORTH,” he never did so to glorify himself, but rather as a mechanism of storytelling regarding other people in his life.

All in all, while “The Crown-Wearing King” does a decent job of trying to emulate the songwriting genius of Kendrick Lamar, the song also goes to show once again that he is a one-of-one artist that is nearly impossible to duplicate.

Photo by Ollie Millington/Redferns