Watch Bruce Springsteen Sign a Note for Young Fan Asking to Be Excused from Missing School

So you’re skipping school because you went to a Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band concert and you’re concerned about getting in trouble because of your absence? Don’t worry, the Boss has got you covered.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to one adult female fan who attended Springsteen’s show in San Francisco on Sunday, March 31, a young girl standing near her held up a sign that read, “Skipping School, Sign My Note?,” and Bruce was happy to oblige.

[Buy Bruce Springsteen Concert Tickets]

The woman posted a video on her Facebook page capturing Springsteen holding up the note and then signing it for the girl, after which, he handed it back to her and blew her a kiss. A couple of photos of the incident also were included in the post.

The post was accompanied by a note that read, “No words!!!!! To be in such close proximity to greatness was more than I had ever expected. Bruce knelt down directly in front of me to sign a school excuse for the little girl behind me…”

[RELATED: Watch Bruce Springsteen Channel Elvis Presley During Las Vegas Performance; E Street Band Takes Over San Francisco]

Of course, it’s worth noting that there’s no guarantee the young girl’s tardiness or absence at school will be excused by her school because of the note, but it doesn’t hurt to try.

Springsteen’s Has Signed Other School Notes for Fans

Meanwhile, Ultimate Classic Rock pointed out that Springsteen has signed similar notes for young fans at a couple of previous concerts.

In 2016, Philly.com reported that a man named Mike Finerty attended a Springsteen book-signing event with his son Michael, where he asked the Boss to sign a note for the kid asking for his absence from school be excused.

Also in 2016, a nine-year-old fan named Xabi Glovsky who went to see Springsteen in Los Angeles got Bruce to sign a note asking for him to be forgiven for being late to school the following day.

About Bruce Springsteen’s Upcoming Tour Plans

Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2024 tour continues this Thursday, April 4, with a concert at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

The current U.S. leg of the trek runs through an April 21 concert in Columbus, Ohio. The tour then will visit Europe in May, June, and July, before mounting a second U.S. leg in August and September.

Following that leg, the Boss and his group will play a series of fall Canadian dates running from late October to late November. Visit BruceSpringsteen.net to check out his full itinerary.

Tickets for the concerts are available via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.