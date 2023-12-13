‘The Voice’ Finale Will Feature Performances from Jelly Roll, Earth Wind & Fire, Keith Urban, and More

The season 24 finale of The Voice is next week. Fans across the country will see the Top 5 narrowed down to a single winner. Additionally, the show will treat viewers to a star-studded lineup of performers. The list includes current hitmakers, indie darlings, and classic artists. In short, the Finale will have something for everyone.

According to Billboard, The Voice is pulling out all the stops for the finale episode. Viewers are getting performances from Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, AJR, Tyla, and Earth Wind & Fire. Additionally, the top 12 contestants from this season will join forces for a song. Coaches Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani will also team up for a song. Fans will also get to see the return of former contestants.

Bryce Leatherwood, the young country singer who won Season 22 of The Voice will return for the Finale. He’ll be singing “The Finger” from his forthcoming album. Jelly Roll will perform his Grammy-nominated hit “Save Me.” Afropop artist Tyla will perform her breakout single “Water.”

Earth Wind & Fire will perform a medley of their biggest hits and best-loved songs. AJR will also perform a medley. It will feature “Bang!” and “Yes I’m a Mess.” Keith Urban will bring some nostalgia to the stage with his 2016 hit “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

The coaches—McEntire, Horan, Legend, and Stefani—will deliver some Christmas vibes with a rendition of “Let It Snow.” Speaking of coaches, Dan + Shay, who will take Horan’s spot next year, will also perform. They’ll sing the title track from their most recent album Bigger Houses.

How to Watch the Season Finale of The Voice

The Voice Finale is going to be huge. The stakes will be higher than ever when the final five contestants take the stage Monday night (December 18). They’ll be giving their final solo performances to garner votes to take home the win. The star-studded show detailed above will take place on Tuesday.

The finale will air live on NBC at 8/7c. It will also stream on the NBC app. Additionally, those without cable can watch the action unfold on FuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling, or other streaming services with live television. The episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

