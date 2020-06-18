In celebration of the upcoming 50th Anniversary audiophile edition of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Cosmo’s Factory, Craft Recordings has released a new Father’s Day-themed video for the band’s timeless classic “Long As I Can See The Light.” The video features snapshots and videos of fathers, grandfathers and father figures who’ve helped guide the light for fans over the years.

John Fogerty was on a winning streak as the new decade began, having scored multiple Top 40 hits within a period of only two years. “Long As I Can See the Light” was released in 1970 as part of a double A-side single with “Lookin’ Out My Back Door,” peaking at number two in the U.S. The song has become a favorite of fans as well as many bands who gravitate toward the introspective lyrics and gospel-flavored music. John Fogerty has stated that the song is “about the loner in me. Wanting to feel understood, needing those at home to shine a light so that I can make my way back.”

The 50th Anniversary vinyl edition is set for release on August 14th on Craft Recordings, a boutique label known for its thoughtful and devoted reissue projects, including Ray Charles, John Coltrane, Traveling Wilburys, Otis Redding and more.

Cosmo’s Factory was mastered at half speed by the award-winning engineer Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios. Available for pre-order now, this audiophile edition of Cosmo’s Factory comes housed in a tip-on jacket, replicating the original packaging.

Using high-res transfers from the original analog tapes, the mastering process involves playing back the audio at half its recorded speed, while the cutting lathe is turned at half the desired playback speed. The technique allows more time to cut a micro-precise groove, resulting in more accuracy with frequency extremes and dynamic contrasts. The result on the turntables is an exceptional level of sonic clarity and punch. This special pressing was previously available only as part of CCR’s collectible, seven-LP Studio Albums Collection box set.

Click here to stream Cosmo’s Factory or pre-order the half-speed mastered vinyl. Special bundles, including an exclusive cover art t-shirt, are available through the Craft Recordings store.

Track list – Cosmo’s Factory:

Side A:

1. Ramble Tamble

2. Before You Accuse Me

3. Travelin’ Band

4. Ooby Dooby

5. Lookin’ Out My Back Door

6. Run Through The Jungle

Side B:

1. Up Around The Bend

2. My Baby Left Me

3. Who’ll Stop The Rain

4. I Heard It Through The Grapevine