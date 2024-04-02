Lainey Wilson’s Rendition of the CCR Classic “Travelin’ Band” Gets the Ultimate Hat Tip From John Fogerty

John Fogerty apparently is one proud songwriter, as the ex-Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman took to social media to share a video of country star Lainey Wilson performing his old group’s classic 1970 hit “Travelin’ Band.”

Accompanying the clip is a note that reads, “Such a great cover of ‘Travelin’ Band’ by @laineywilson,” along with a clapping hands emoji.

The video shows Wilson belting out a spirited rendition of the song with her backing band at an unidentified concert. Wilson is clad in form-fitting blue bell bottoms, a floral halter top, and a beige cowboy hat.

Wilson appreciated the shout-out from Fogerty enough to write her own note in the comments section of his Instagram page.

“Heyyy thank ya very much @johnfogerty,” she wrote. “one of my all time favorites!”

Fans Respond to Lainey Wilson’s CCR Performance

The performance also drew a variety of fan comments, not all of them flattering, although there were quite a few positive ones.

“Best female singer to hit country since Shania,” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “Yeah!!! She Rocks!!! I love this cover!!! She did it good!!!”

A third fan wrote, “She did a great job! Love that song!”

More About Lainey’s Performance

A look at Setlist.fm shows that Wilson was performed “Travelin’ Band” at least a couple times in 2022 as part of a medley that also included Joe Walsh’s “Rocky Mountain Way” and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Gimme Three Steps.”

More About “Travelin’ Band”

Creedence Clearwater Revival released “Travelin’ Band” in 1970 as part of a two-sided single with “Who’ll Stop the Rain.” The songs peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Both tunes also were featured on CCR’s classic album Cosmo’s Factory, which spent nine weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart from August to October in 1970.

John Fogerty’s and Lainey Wilson’s 2024 Tour Plans

Fogerty currently has more than 20 concerts scheduled for 2024. They include a run of U.S. shows in June with George Thorogood and the Destroyers, a series of European gigs in July, and a few late-summer performances in the western U.S.

Wilson, meanwhile, recently wrapped up a series of shows in Australia, and she has nearly 70 more concerts scheduled for 2024. They include performances in Europe, Canada, and, of course, the U.S.

Tickets for Fogerty’s tour dates and Wilson’s concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

