WATCH: Danielle Bradbery Responds to Kelly Clarkson’s Cover of “A Special Place”

Danielle Bradbery recently had a fangirl moment when Kelly Clarkson covered her sizzling single “A Special Place.”

The hitmaker placed a unique spin on Bradbery’s track during the latest (May 4) Kellyoke segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show. While sporting a floral mini dress, Clarkson took the spotlight to belt the revenge anthem.

Heart-thumping percussion and electrifying guitar licks backed Clarkson’s soaring pipes, as she delivered a narrative about a woman sending her toxic ex to a zero-star hotel that is equivalent to Hell. While Bradbery’s cover leans more toward country, Clarkson transformed the song into a pop-like breakup banger.

The imagery-heavy lyrics were penned by esteemed songsmiths Shane McAnally, Jimmy Robbins, Sasha Alex, Sloan, and country singer Maren Morris.

The room is hot and the pool is cold | The TV ain’t got HBO | And the water pressure’s always low | And the minibar is empty | And good luck gettin’ a good night’s sleep | Right between the honeymoon suite | And the 1980’s vending machine |Where all they sell is Pepsi, sings Clarkson, before bursting into the chorus. So if your friends ask where to send your mail | There’s a special place in Hell | A zero-star hotel | Don’t worry ’bout your stay | ‘Cause I’ve already paid | There’s a special place in Hell for you.

Once the video of the cover circulated the internet and was broadcasted live, Bradbery turned to social media (May 3) to gush.

“When @kellyclarkson sings your song on her show…WHAT 😭😍,” the breakout star wrote alongside the clip.

Fans quickly rushed to the comments to applaud the performance and to relish in the moment with Bradbery. One follower even demanded a duet on NBC’s The Voice.

“Petition to have a KC & DC duet on @nbcthevoice,” shared a listener.

“THATS WHAT WE SAID,” declared her label Big Machine Label Group.

“YESSSSS,” added Madison Mealy, a well-known influencer.

When Bradbery released “A Special Place” in September of 2022, she said it marked a new era of music. Since then, Bradbery has dropped “Monster” and “Stop Draggin’ Your Boots.” Bradbery appeared on Season 4 of The Voice in 2013.

She became the youngest artist to win the popular competition show at age 16. Clarkson was not a coach during that time, as the red chairs were filled by Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Shakira, and Usher. Following her blind audition of Taylor Swift’s “Mean,” she picked Team Shelton.

The country mainstay will soon wrap up her headlining A SPECIAL PLACE TOUR on May 18 at The Basement East in Nashville, Tennessee. The emerging artist will join Jordan Davis on the road for his Damn Good Time Tour in September.

Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal