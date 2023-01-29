Kelly Clarkson Cover Taylor Swift, Fine Young Cannibals on Latest ‘Kellyoke’

Over the past week on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the program’s titular host provided fans with a handful of epic covers, including one from Taylor Swift and another that might be the world’s greatest karaoke song.

On the show, Clarkson also welcomed a Seal to perform his most recognizable song. Let’s dive into each musical moment.

On Monday (January 23), Clarkson covered the song, “Better Man (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift. Clarkson soared over the acoustic-driven song from the heartfelt hitmaker. Check out the performance below.

During the middle of the week, Clarkson kept the sonic train rolling with a cover of “She Drives Me Crazy” by the ’90s group Fresh Young Cannibals. Check out Clarkson belting out the song below.

Later in the week, Clarkson covered the country tune “Everything She Ain’t” by Hailey Whitters. Check out the heartfelt honky-tonk performance below.

To finish out the week, Clarkson fave fans a performance of the energetic song “Finally” by CeCe Peniston. It’s enough to get you onto your living room floor jazzer-cising in your leg warmers and headband.

But not everything on The Kelly Clarkson Show revolves around its titular host. During the week, Clarkson also brought on Seal to sing his signature hit “Kiss from a Rose.” Check out the epic performance below. The song sounds as good now as it did then.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM