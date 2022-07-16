Watch: Demi Lovato Explains Recent Facial Injury and Encounters With Aliens

It seems the show must go on for Demi Lovato, as they appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! despite an injury that left them with stitches across their face.

Following the release of their brand new single, “Substance,” the singer braved the Kimmel appearance and used the opportunity to tell guest host, NASA engineer Mark Rober, how the injury came about.

“So I was picking something up off the floor that I dropped. I’m a huge fan of crystals. I have literally a huge amethyst that is about this tall. I went to bend down to pick something up and I didn’t see the amethyst and I hit my head and I had to get three stitches last night in my face,” Lovato explained.

They continued, “I called my doctor and I was like, ‘Hey, I just hit my face. Do I need stitches?’ So he was like, ‘FaceTime me.’ So we FaceTimed, and I was like, ‘I have Kimmel tomorrow. What do I do?’ So I did what any sane person would do, and made a TikTok before I even told anyone about it.”

The Tik Tok in question saw Lovato poke fun at the injury using one of the app’s viral sounds. With one hand covering part of her forehead and eye, Lovato mouthed along to the audio saying, “Nobody’s gonna know.”

As another voice joined in on the sound to say, “They’re gonna know” Lovato took their hand away to reveal a bloody scar. “Fuck!,” they mouth in the video. Watch the Tik Tok below.

The conversation with Kimmel then turned to an unexpected topic – aliens. Rober spoke on behalf of the scientific community explaining that he believes there is life beyond our universe, to which the singer wholeheartedly agreed.

Lovato, who helms their own supernatural-centric show, Unidentified With Demi Lovato, said, “I have seen stuff. But I’ve also had really incredible experiences after meditating in the desert, and you just see stuff appear and it blows your mind. It kind of shatters your reality for a second and then you’re like, ‘Wow, this universe is so big.’ You feel so little, but also like we have so much meaning at the same time.”

Watch the full interview below.

(Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)