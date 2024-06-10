Watch Dolly Parton Welcome Lainey Wilson to the Grand Ole Opry “We Have So Much in Common”

Lainey Wilson officially became a member of the Grand Ole Opry last Friday (June 7). Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks inducted her. Wilson also performed with Terri Clark and Wynonna Judd during the evening. In short, it was a night for some of the most powerful women in the genre to shine. Unfortunately, Dolly Parton couldn’t make it. She did, however, send over a pre-recorded video message to welcome the “Watermelon Moonshine” singer to the family.

Wilson has long been vocal about looking up to Parton. She learned much about how to carry herself by watching the country icon. Then, when they met and performed together earlier this year at Parton’s pet gala, that admiration grew deeper. So, seeing Parton deliver a sweet message to Wilson made the night that much more special.

During an interview with American Songwriter, Wilson revealed how important Parton is to her. “She is one of my biggest influences,” she said. “To have her support me is everything,” Wilson added. “The things that she has taught me without actually getting to know her is crazy. But, actually getting to know her, even being in her presence, I feel like I walk away learning something.”

Dolly Parton Welcomes Lainey Wilson to the Grand Ole Opry

On Saturday (June 8), Lainey Wilson shared several photos from her induction on social media. She also shared a video showing the message Dolly Parton recorded for her. In the clip, Wilson stands on the Opry stage and looks up at the screen as Parton speaks.

“I would not want to miss the chance to say a few things about Lainey. I love her,” Parton began. “We have so much in common. … We both are farmer’s daughters, we both have a very strong faith, we both lived in trailers when we moved to Nashville,” she added. “Lainey and I love country people. We love country music,” Parton continued.

“Every time I see somebody, they say, ‘Do you know Lainey Wilson personally?’ I say, ‘Yes I do. And I truly love her,’” Parton said. “So does everybody else. So, I would not have missed this chance, girl, to say congratulations and welcome to the Grand Ole Opry. Love you,” she concluded.

